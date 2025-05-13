Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, helped kick off the promotion for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. On Tuesday, she showed up at the New York Mets stadium and shared the moment with her fans on Instagram.

Ad

In one Story, Kostek held some baseballs and added the caption:

"first pitch energy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek shares 3-word message while kickstarting SI 2025 issue's promotion at Mets stadium, Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In another, she smiled for the camera while wearing a white Mets jersey.

Ad

Trending

Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek shares 3-word message while kickstarting SI 2025 issue's promotion at Mets stadium, Instagram

Kostek became well-known after winning the SI Swim Search in 2018. Since then, she’s been featured in seven swimsuit issues. Along with modeling, she’s also hosted the show “Wipeout” and acted in the movie “Free Guy.”

Ad

Before all that, she was a cheerleader for the Hartford Colonials and later the New England Patriots. She went to Eastern Connecticut State University and studied communications. She also worked as a barre fitness instructor.

This past Mother’s Day, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend gave a sweet shoutout to her mom, Christina. She posted an old photo of her mom in a neon green bikini and wrote:

"The OG bikini model."

Ad

Meanwhile, Gronkowski grabbed some attention at a Fox event by making a joke about his former coach, Bill Belichick’s new relationship. When asked a trivia question on stage, Gronk replied with a dig, saying Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born when Fox started, as reported by The Wrap.

The 24-year-old Jordon Hudson has been in the spotlight recently, especially after a tense interview moment involving Belichick in April.

Gronkowski retired from football in 2022. His girlfriend, Kostek, is still active in modeling and TV.

Ad

Camille Kostek joined Rob Gronkowski at Miami GP, hinted at SI swim return

Rob Gronkowski attended the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix practice session in Miami Gardens on May 3 with longtime partner Camille Kostek.

Kostek, dressed in a yellow jacket and white jeans, posted a photo on IG Stories of the pair at the track, where Gronkowski was seen helping her put on a helmet.

Ad

Back in March, Kostek did a beach photoshoot in Montauk, New York, and posted some snaps on Instagram.

She remains active in modeling and is reportedly expected to appear in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue after previously appearing for seven consecutive years, including a cover in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2025 season? All you need to know