Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shouts out her bikini modeling "OG" on Mother’s Day

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is best recognized for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She won the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2018, which launched her career. She has appeared in seven SI Swimsuit editions since then, becoming a fan favorite.
Therefore, this Mother' Day, Kostek, who is also Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, gave a shoutout to her "OG" bikini modeling muse, her mother, Christina Kostek (née Decosta).
Camille posted a picture of young Christina on her Instagram, which shows her posing in a neon green-colored bikini by the sea side.
"The OG bikini model," the caption read.
Christina Kostek (née Decosta) works as a gym manager. She met Camille’s father, Alan Kostek, in a gym in the 1980s. So fitness has remained a central motif in the family’s lifestyle.
Camille has credited her mother for instilling healthy habits in her and a love for fitness. She grew up in an environment where exercise and wellness were prioritized.
In 2018, Camille Kostek won the SI Swim Search, which was her first feature in the magazine. In 2019, Camille landed the cover. She was photographed in Kangaroo Island, Australia.
In 2025, she returned for the 60th anniversary issue, shooting in Switzerland.
Kostek has also worked for Victoria’s Secret. She has promoted Victoria’s Secret Bare Rose Fragrance as well.
She has also worked with brands like L’Oréal, Reebok, and Clarins.
Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek attended 2025 Miami F1 Grand Prix
Camille Kostek showed up at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix with the former NFL TE. She shared Instagram stories from the event, including a thrilling hot lap ride on the track.
Gronkowski was seen helping Kostek put on a helmet before her hot lap ride.
The couple attended the practice session together.
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are dating since 2015. In 2013, they met at a Goodwill charity event when Kostek was a Patriots cheerleader and Gronkowski was playing for New England.
In 2015, they went public with their relationship.
