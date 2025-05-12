Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek is best recognized for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She won the Sports Illustrated Swim Search in 2018, which launched her career. She has appeared in seven SI Swimsuit editions since then, becoming a fan favorite.

Ad

Therefore, this Mother' Day, Kostek, who is also Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, gave a shoutout to her "OG" bikini modeling muse, her mother, Christina Kostek (née Decosta).

Camille posted a picture of young Christina on her Instagram, which shows her posing in a neon green-colored bikini by the sea side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The OG bikini model," the caption read.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek shouts out her bikini modeling "OG" on Mother’s Day

Christina Kostek (née Decosta) works as a gym manager. She met Camille’s father, Alan Kostek, in a gym in the 1980s. So fitness has remained a central motif in the family’s lifestyle.

Ad

Trending

Camille has credited her mother for instilling healthy habits in her and a love for fitness. She grew up in an environment where exercise and wellness were prioritized.

In 2018, Camille Kostek won the SI Swim Search, which was her first feature in the magazine. In 2019, Camille landed the cover. She was photographed in Kangaroo Island, Australia.

Ad

In 2025, she returned for the 60th anniversary issue, shooting in Switzerland.

Ad

Kostek has also worked for Victoria’s Secret. She has promoted Victoria’s Secret Bare Rose Fragrance as well.

Ad

She has also worked with brands like L’Oréal, Reebok, and Clarins.

Rob Gronkowski’s GF Camille Kostek attended 2025 Miami F1 Grand Prix

Camille Kostek showed up at the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix with the former NFL TE. She shared Instagram stories from the event, including a thrilling hot lap ride on the track.

Source: (Via Camille Kostek's Instagram/@camillekostek)

Gronkowski was seen helping Kostek put on a helmet before her hot lap ride.

Ad

Rob Gronkowski joins girlfriend Camille Kostek at high-profile F1 event in Miami, Instagram. (Source: Via Camille Kostek's Instagram/@CamilleKostek)

The couple attended the practice session together.

Ad

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are dating since 2015. In 2013, they met at a Goodwill charity event when Kostek was a Patriots cheerleader and Gronkowski was playing for New England.

In 2015, they went public with their relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.