Rob Gronkowski sends bold 1-word message as girlfriend Camille Kostek braves cold to stun on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is back on the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. This time, she was photographed in a locale surrounded by snow in the Swiss Alps. Wearing a bikini with ski goggles and poles, Kostek stood out against the icy mountains. This is her eighth year in a row appearing in SI Swimsuit.

As Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared the exciting news on Instagram last week, Camille's longtime boyfriend, ex-NFL star Rob Gronkowski, commented, "Wowsers" with fire and heart emojis.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @si_swimsuit)

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek first met in 2013 at a charity event where they were helping families by filling turkey baskets. At that time, Gronkowski was a rising star with the New England Patriots, and Kostek was a cheerleader for the team.

However, NFL rules did not allow players to date cheerleaders, so they had to keep their relationship a secret. Gronkowski even asked a teammate to secretly give his number to Kostek.

For two years, they kept their relationship private, but in 2015, they made it public.

Cut to 2025, the couple is still going strong.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek hinted at engagement ring wishes

Camille Kostek knows what she wants in life and love, but when it comes to engagement, she’s letting Rob Gronkowski decide. During an interview on SiriusXM's "This Is Happening" in 2021, she was asked if she expected a proposal. She playfully said that it’s supposed to be a surprise.

"I'm not the one who gets down on one knee; I'm supposed to be surprised," she said.

However, she did share a small detail about her dream ring.

"I do have one — I’m a very simple girl," she said.

She trusts Gronkowski to choose wisely but hopes he asks her friends or sisters for advice.

Cut to February 2025, with Gronkowski’s new career as a sports analyst, their life has become even busier.

Talking to Fox News Digital before the 2025 Super Bowl, Kostek shared how Gronkowski’s job with Fox keeps them both active.

“He’s stepped into this next chapter of his life, but he’s so busy with FOX,” she said.

But for them, staying busy is exciting.

"We're always finding something to challenge us. We're always keeping busy, but it's fun. Running around, city to city, doing all of our things and getting to come together," she added.

Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for the second time on June 21, 2022. He played for 11 seasons with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning four Super Bowls.

