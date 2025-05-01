Rob Gronkowski' GF Camille Kostek turn heads in classy outfit with Patriots legend at wild WrestleMania bash

Rob Gronkowski hosted a "Gronk Beach" afterparty at the "WrestleMania After Dark" at Las Vegas' LIV nightclub. The event allowed the former NFL tight end to return to the WWE, as during his brief retirement between 2019 and 2020, Gronkowski was crowned a champion of the professional wrestling promotion.

Ad

On Wednesday, Gronkowski shared photos from his "Gronk Beach" event, which he attended with longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek. The Sports Illustrated model wore a classic two-piece black outfit, which she paired the look with a black leather jacket.

"Always not dancing got out danced!!" Gronkowski wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gronkowski and Kostek attending his Wrestlemania afterparty (image credit: instagram/gronk)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Gronkowski joked that Kostek, who loves to dance at any opportunity, was "outdanced" at the event.

Ad

Trending

The four-time Super Bowl champion's mention of Kostek's dancing was a nod to the model's well-known Instagram hashtag. She often uses the #NeverNotDancing hashtag, and Grinkowski has referred to her as his "Dancing Queen" in previous social media posts.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek turned heads at LIV golf appearance

Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, made her seventh appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. As part of the promotional tour for the annual magazine, Kostek appeared at the LIC Golf Tournament in Miami, Florida, at the Trump Doral Golf Course.

Ad

Kostek was at the tournament on April 9 and shared photos on Instagram, saying that she didn't know watching professional golf would be so enjoyable.

"I never knew watching golf could be this fun @livgolf_league ⛳️ #NeverNotDancing at #LIVgolf on championship Sunday," Kostek captioned.

Kostek wore a black golf-style dress with a collar that she paired with black sunglasses and a small white purse. The model and social media influencer was joined by fellow Brazilian Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Sofia Resing. The two posed for a photo with the golf course as the background.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Quinn Ewers' girlfriend Madelyne fired up after Dolphins draft QB in round 7 as 231st pick - "Time to prove 'em all wrong"