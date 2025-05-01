Rob Gronkowski' GF Camille Kostek turn heads in classy outfit with Patriots legend at wild WrestleMania bash

Rob Gronkowski hosted a "Gronk Beach" afterparty at the "WrestleMania After Dark" at Las Vegas' LIV nightclub. The event allowed the former NFL tight end to return to the WWE, as during his brief retirement between 2019 and 2020, Gronkowski was crowned a champion of the professional wrestling promotion.
On Wednesday, Gronkowski shared photos from his "Gronk Beach" event, which he attended with longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek. The Sports Illustrated model wore a classic two-piece black outfit, which she paired the look with a black leather jacket.
"Always not dancing got out danced!!" Gronkowski wrote.
Gronkowski joked that Kostek, who loves to dance at any opportunity, was "outdanced" at the event.
The four-time Super Bowl champion's mention of Kostek's dancing was a nod to the model's well-known Instagram hashtag. She often uses the #NeverNotDancing hashtag, and Grinkowski has referred to her as his "Dancing Queen" in previous social media posts.
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek turned heads at LIV golf appearance
Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, made her seventh appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year. As part of the promotional tour for the annual magazine, Kostek appeared at the LIC Golf Tournament in Miami, Florida, at the Trump Doral Golf Course.
Kostek was at the tournament on April 9 and shared photos on Instagram, saying that she didn't know watching professional golf would be so enjoyable.
"I never knew watching golf could be this fun @livgolf_league ⛳️ #NeverNotDancing at #LIVgolf on championship Sunday," Kostek captioned.
Kostek wore a black golf-style dress with a collar that she paired with black sunglasses and a small white purse. The model and social media influencer was joined by fellow Brazilian Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Sofia Resing. The two posed for a photo with the golf course as the background.
