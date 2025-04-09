Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek turns heads at LIV Golf with fellow SI Swimsuit model

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek enjoyed her weekend watching a golf event. This NFL offseason, the model traveled to Miami to watch a LIV Golf event.

On Tuesday, Camille shared a post on her Instagram handle, sharing about her outing with her 1 million followers. She was joined by Brazilian SI Swimsuit model Sofia Resing and professional LET golfer Paris Hilinski.

Along with the post, Kostek wrote:

"I never knew watching golf could be this fun @livgolf_league ⛳️ #NeverNotDancing at #LIVgolf on championship Sunday"

For her golf outing, Camille styled in a black dress and accessorized it with sunglasses and a white purse. She had a fun-filled outing and also posted a video of her dancing in the gallery, enjoying.

Camille Kostek also posted a video of the American golfer Bryson DeChambeau taking his shot at the LIV Golf Miami, along with some pictures and videos. The tournament was held from April 4 to 6 at the Trump National Doral Miami. She was there for the event's final round, which was held on Sunday, April 6.

Ripper GC's Marc Leishman won the tournament by registering a one-stroke win over Charl Schwartzel. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau also had an amazing outing last week and settled in solo fifth place at 2-under, finishing four strokes behind the winner.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek gets emotional watching The White Lotus

On Tuesday, Camille Kostek shared several stories on her Instagram account of her watching a series. She posted a video along with the caption saying:

"For everyone saying this season was boring.... I disagree.. I have loved every single season so far. Season 2 would be my favourite if I had to choose though."

Still from Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek's Instagram story@gronk)

In another Instagram story, she looked emotional as she posted a picture of herself after wrapping up the series.

"I was locked in on this finale 😅 I think this was cry number 1 of 3," she wrote.

Still from Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek's Instagram story@gronk)

However, fans in DMs had asked her about the series she was watching, and replying to them, she posted another Instagram story with the caption:

"I'm getting this message a lot!! My apologies! I thought it was obvious from the theme song but if you've never seen it then you wouldn't know🫶 it's White Lotus 🪷"

Still from Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek's Instagram story@gronk)

The White Lotus is a popular American dark comedy-drama anthology series, which had its third season finally released on April 6, 2025.

