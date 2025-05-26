Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, recently flaunted her modeling skills on a LA PORTE swimwear photo shoot. The SI Swimsuit Legend shared a sneak peek of the professional photo shoot via her Instagram story.

Kostek has established herself as one of the most recognizable faces in swimwear modeling over the past eight years. The 33-year-old Connecticut native has posed for nine total photo shoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit across eight consecutive years, earning her place among the brand's legends.

The LA PORTE swimwear shoot photos appeared on Kostek's Instagram story on May 25, 2025. She posted a photo snippet in a light blue bikini.

Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille Kostek's IG story

During a recent interview with SI.com, Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend revealed her all-time favorite swimsuit style when discussing her extensive modeling career. The revelation came during the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch week at the Social Club pop-up in New York.

"I call it the Pam Anderson high-hip one-piece," Kostek shared at the Social Club pop-up. "Like, I love a, specifically, red one-piece. I also love it in a black. But red, to me, is classic. I love a high-hip, not trapped, a little cheeky back [and] thin strap."

Camille Kostek draws inspiration from iconic blonde models

The former New England Patriots cheerleader explained her preference for timeless swimwear styles that never fade from fashion. Her admiration for classic aesthetics stems from her appreciation for iconic figures from previous decades.

"You just can never go wrong with a red one-piece, high-hip," Kostek added during her SI.com interview. "Classic. Never goes out of style."

Pamela Anderson is among Kostek's go-to fashion and beauty icons. The influence can be seen in her work as a model, where she repeatedly takes on the retro '80s and '90s look that earned Anderson her celebrity status. Other iconic blonde models like Farrah Fawcett also inspire Kostek, reflecting her love for enduring beauty ideals.

Her SI Swimsuit modeling portfolio features different renditions of her ideal style in various years. She appeared in the 2020 issue wearing a black high-hip one-piece by INDAH during a shoot in the Dominican Republic, photographed by Kate Powers. The top was a flattering full-cup design, and the bottoms were cheeky in line with her claimed likes.

Kostek appeared in the 2024 edition wearing a rough-textured red one-piece from Hunza G with a style belt buckle. This photo shoot was done in Portugal by photographer Ben Watts. This was the same year she was inducted into the SI Swimsuit Legends class in honor of the magazine's 60th anniversary.

Kostek has a long-term relationship with retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. The two met in 2013 when she was a Patriots cheerleader, though they did not make their relationship public until 2015. Their relationship has lasted close to a decade, with Kostek confessing that she broke the rules of the cheerleaders to further develop the connection with Rob Gronkowski.

