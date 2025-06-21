"I could hear him growling”: Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek flexes recognizing boyfriend as Tom Brady fails Gronk ID game

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, flexed recognizing her boyfriend after seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady failed to do it. On Friday, Michael Rubin, CEO and founder of Fanatics, shared a joint post with former NFL star Tom Brady on Instagram.

It was a short video of a game where Brady had to ID Rob Gronkowski with 20 men wearing Gronkowski outfits in a room. However, Brady failed in the game.

The video went viral, and Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek reacted to it. She flexed her recognizing her boyfriend "from the beginning" in the comments.

"I could hear him making his growling sounds from the beginning," Kostek wrote.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had a fun-filled outing at Javits Center. After the recognition game, they played a pass-on game with a trophy, and broke it.

Brady threw the trophy to Gronkowski to catch it, but half of the trophy broke away while the remaining half was caught by the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end.

Camille Kostek reflects on her experience as Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend

Camille Kostek opened up about her experience of being Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend for almost a decade. On Wednesday, she appeared on an episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, hosted by Kristin Cavallari. The American SI Swimsuit model reflected on her relationship with the retired NFL star.

“I felt like I was seen as a lesser than girlfriend because I didn’t have a ring on my finger,”Kostek said (via US Magazine). “But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman who’s coming to mind [who] judged me the most, she’s divorced.”

In the same interview, Kostek also talked about her first breakup with the ex-NFL star

"Rob and I met when I was 21 years old and we’ve been in each other’s lives for 10 years,” she added. “First breakup was in 2017, but I think that some of the best things that changed the trajectory of my life came from this f***ing breakup that broke me but also allowed me to get in the zone. I didn’t care about dating. I felt like I was asexual.”

Gronkowski and Kostek met at a charity event in 2013 when she was a cheerleader for the Patriots. They went public with their relationship in 2015.

