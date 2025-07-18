Jaguars’ $30,000,000 CB takes playful jab at Jim Harbaugh after Mike Williams announces retirement

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Jul 18, 2025 15:06 GMT
Jaguars&rsquo; $30,000,000 CB takes playful jab at Jim Harbaugh after Mike Williams announces retirement [Source: Imagn]
Jaguars’ $30,000,000 CB takes playful jab at Jim Harbaugh after Mike Williams announces retirement [Source: Imagn]

Mike Williams announced his retirement on Thursday, not long after returning to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jourdan Lewis took the opportunity to take a dig at Jim Harbaugh's tough coaching methods.

Ad

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback, who is currently on a three-year, $30 million contract, joked that the Chargers coach might be the reason why Williams decided to hang up his boots. Lewis wrote on X:

“Mike Williams had one day of Harbaugh’s camp and said this it. (crying emojis)”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Williams played his first seven NFL seasons with the Chargers before brief stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He had rejoined the Chargers this year.

After the Chargers' camp started earlier this week, Williams' injury prompted him to be placed on the 'physically unable to perform' (PUP) list on Monday. The retirement followed soon after that.

In Williams’ final season with the Chargers in 2023, he suffered an ACL tear in Week 3 versus the Minnesota Vikings and was ruled out for the remainder of that campaign. The team released him at the end of that season.

Ad

Mike Williams' ideal replacement

At 30 years old, Mike Williams seemingly could’ve brought a lot to the table for the Chargers this season. His loss leaves a big void at the receiver position.

On one hand, his departure opens the door for Tre Harris, their second-round pick in the April draft. He is still seeking a contract and was listed as a holdout last week.

At the same time, there is a veteran wide receiver available who could fill Williams’ shoes, according to Bolt Beat. Amari Cooper's name is currently floating around:

Ad
“Throughout all the trades, Cooper remained productive, recording an 1100-yard season and making a Pro Bowl with every team except the Bills, who he was only with for eight games.”

Cooper has eight games of postseason experience, posting six seasons with 1,000+ yards receiving and has been selected to five Pro Bowls. He set a Browns franchise record for most receiving yards in one game in 2023 (265 in Week 16). Cooper’s contract with the Bills expired at the end of the 2024 campaign.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications