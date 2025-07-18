Jaguars’ $30,000,000 CB takes playful jab at Jim Harbaugh after Mike Williams announces retirement

Mike Williams announced his retirement on Thursday, not long after returning to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jourdan Lewis took the opportunity to take a dig at Jim Harbaugh's tough coaching methods.The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback, who is currently on a three-year, $30 million contract, joked that the Chargers coach might be the reason why Williams decided to hang up his boots. Lewis wrote on X:“Mike Williams had one day of Harbaugh’s camp and said this it. (crying emojis)”Williams played his first seven NFL seasons with the Chargers before brief stints with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. He had rejoined the Chargers this year.After the Chargers' camp started earlier this week, Williams' injury prompted him to be placed on the 'physically unable to perform' (PUP) list on Monday. The retirement followed soon after that.In Williams’ final season with the Chargers in 2023, he suffered an ACL tear in Week 3 versus the Minnesota Vikings and was ruled out for the remainder of that campaign. The team released him at the end of that season.Mike Williams' ideal replacementAt 30 years old, Mike Williams seemingly could’ve brought a lot to the table for the Chargers this season. His loss leaves a big void at the receiver position.On one hand, his departure opens the door for Tre Harris, their second-round pick in the April draft. He is still seeking a contract and was listed as a holdout last week.At the same time, there is a veteran wide receiver available who could fill Williams’ shoes, according to Bolt Beat. Amari Cooper's name is currently floating around:“Throughout all the trades, Cooper remained productive, recording an 1100-yard season and making a Pro Bowl with every team except the Bills, who he was only with for eight games.”Cooper has eight games of postseason experience, posting six seasons with 1,000+ yards receiving and has been selected to five Pro Bowls. He set a Browns franchise record for most receiving yards in one game in 2023 (265 in Week 16). Cooper’s contract with the Bills expired at the end of the 2024 campaign.