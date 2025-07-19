David Bakhtiari drops hilarious reaction as Jordan Love and Ronika Stone share honeymoon pics

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Ronika Stone, a professional volleyball player, earlier this month. On Thursday, Stone shared a few pictures of their honeymoon in the Maldives.She posted an adorable picture of walking barefoot on the sand, holding her husband's hand, twinning in matching white outfits as they posed by the beachside.&quot;More from the Maldives,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLove’s fellow teammate, David Bakhtiari, reacted to the post:&quot;Lotta light skin happenin here … And I’m here for it&quot;David Bakhtiari drops hilarious reaction as Jordan Love and Ronika Stone share unseen honeymoon/@ronikastoneShortly after getting married, Love and Stone headed for their honeymoon in the Maldives.&quot;Honeymooners,&quot; Stone wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, Jordan Love’s wife posed standing by the side of the water around sunset in a peach-colored short dress. It was followed by a romantic selfie of the couple sharing a kiss. The Packers quarterback wore a knitted olive T-shirt with a white floral design and paired it with a green hat.Newlyweds Jordan Love and Ronika Stone give fans a glimpse of their big dayJordan Love and Ronika Stone announced their wedding with a post on Instagram, uploading pictures of their lavish ceremony.&quot;Mr. &amp; Mrs. Love,&quot; Stone wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the special day, Stone wore a white traditional wedding gown with a long veil while her husband donned a black tuxedo.Love and Stone had been planning their wedding for a while. During the offseason, he opened up about it.&quot;Ronika's been really involved with handling all the stuff,&quot; Love said (via ESPN).&quot;I've been weighing in on some of the things, some of the different areas. I'm sure a couple weeks out it might pick up, get a little more hectic with it right around the corner. It's been awesome. We're excited, we're ready for it, so excited to get that going.&quot;Last month, Stone hosted a bridal shower ahead of the big day, and before the start of the team’s training camp, the pair tied the knot. Love is gearing up for his fifth season with the Packers, having been selected as a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft.