"I’m excited" - Aaron Rodgers eyes perfect ending to storied career with Mike Tomlin's Steelers after failed stint with Jets

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal to join Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season. It was the offseason's worst-kept secret, and the Steelers will finally get a superstar quarterback to lead their offense for the upcoming campaign.

Rodgers knows that the pressure is on, and he's aiming for a potentially perfect ending to his storied professional football career. In an interview with the Golf Channel at the American Century Championship on Saturday, Rodgers said,

"Well, I just like the newness of it all. I’m excited about being with such a great franchise with the Hall of Fame head coach (Tomlin), and I’ve enjoyed getting to know Arthur Smith, our coordinator. The quarterback coach was actually in my room a million years ago.

"I have known Tom, Arth since we were young kids without any gray. So, it is fun. It’s a good quarterback room, and there’s good leadership in the locker room. It is a great fan base, and I am just excited to get back out there and finish (my career) the right way."

The Steelers had Russell Wilson and Justin Fields sharing starting quarterback snaps in the 2024 season. Both QBs are good, but neither has the sheer passing IQ of the incoming Rodgers.

Mike Tomlin put all his hopes in convincing Rodgers to join the Steelers for the upcoming campaign. The one-time Super Bowl-winning head coach got his wish, and there are no excuses entering the upcoming campaign.

Aaron Rodgers set to end illustrious career in Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to his belief that this will be his last season as an NFL quarterback. The Green Bay Packers legend will earn $13.65 million in his swansong season with the Steelers.

Last month, Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that this will be his last year playing in the NFL. Rodgers expanded on his rationale, saying,

"I’m pretty sure this is it (my last season in the NFL). That is why we just did a one-year deal. The Steelers did not need to put any extra years."

Rodgers is entering his 21st season in the league, and he'll spend that season throwing the ball to DK Metcalf and Jonnu Smith. Rodgers spent 19 seasons with the Packers, two with the New York Jets, and he's set to round out his professional run with a year in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers start their season with a game against the New York Jets. They'll look to get a favorable result, as it doesn't get any easier in a stacked AFC.

