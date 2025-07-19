“He’s got a ways to go”: Insider lists Shedeur Sanders' limitations as QB battle heats up ahead of Browns training camp 

In just a few days, Shedeur Sanders will begin his first training camp with the Cleveland Browns. After being acquired in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, he is currently in a four-way battle for the starting quarterback job alongside rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Throughout the offseason, there have been a lot of questions about Sanders' potential to become QB1 as a rookie. On Friday, analyst Jeremy Fowler shared his thoughts on Coach Prime's son ahead of training camp.

During an appearance on "NFL Live," Fowler provided details on the Browns' starting quarterback battle. He then talked about Shedeur Sanders and what his limitations are heading into his rookie debut with the team.

"The first week or two at training camp, I expect the Browns to run similarly to the spring, OTAs and minicamp," Fowler said (Timestamp: 8:05 onwards). "And then Kevin Stefanski, the head coach, will crystallize the pecking order...

"Shedeur Sanders did impress in the spring," Fowler added. "He was willing to throw the ball in tight windows. He was accurate, but when you ask people with Cleveland, they do bring some caution there. We're like, look, 'He was working against the third team a lot. Not much of a pass rush.' He's got a ways to go and so that will probably show early on in camp."

Before joining the Browns, Sanders spent the past two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last season, he helped them to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl appearance since 2020. Coach Prime's son was honored with the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his contribution on the field.

Browns insider shares 'good news' for Shedeur Sanders ahead of training camp

There is an air of uncertainty regarding Shedeur Sanders' future with the Cleveland Browns. Combine that with the offseason speeding tickets, and the quarterback finds himself in a difficult position to secure a spot on the roster.

Despite this, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot had an optimistic assessment of the rookie.

"The good news for Shedeur, the Browns' fifth-round pick out of Colorado, is that he performed so well over the final two weeks of spring ball that he'll come back for training camp with a legitimate shot to compete for the starting job, at least in the early going," Cabot wrote via Cleveland.com on Wednesday.

Last season, the Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 record. Thus, Kevin Stefanski will be seeking a shot at redemption with a new QB1 under center.

Will Shedeur Sanders be the one that the Browns put their faith in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

