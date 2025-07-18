“Finally some good press”: NFL fans react to Shedeur Sanders’ hands-on response to Rainbow Terrace explosion 

Fans reacted as Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders talked about the Rainbow Terrace explosion. The fire on Tuesday displaced more than 100 residents while causing $3.5 million in damages.

In a video shared on social media, Shedeur opened up about how he found out about the tragic incident and his desire to do something for the Cleveland community.

"When everything transpired, I was out of town," Shedeur said. "So now the first thing that I do that I do when I get back is definitely come to community. I can tell everybody's vibe out here is down-to-earth. So a lot of people that didn't want me coming out here and doing this, but I don't understand why.

"Sending money and stuff, that's easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh. I feel like that's more impactful."

Fans shared their perspectives on Shedeur's effort to give back to the community after the incident.

"Finally, some good press," one commented.

"I truly believe he's a good kid and want to see him win. Never understood the hate because he grew up rich and his dad was great..." another said.

"That's what's up, keep doing your thing," one wrote.

"The kid is so easy to root for. Never look down on someone that is willing to invest in their community," another said.

"Media wants him to be the bad guy so bad bro," one wrote.

On Wednesday, Shedeur Sanders came forward to help the local community affected by the Rainbow Terrace explosion. He hosted the Garden Valley Fun Fest at the place of the incident after getting together with the community leaders. The event included free drinks and haircuts.

Ex-NFL star RGIII praises Shedeur Sanders for visiting victims of tragic fire

While Shedeur Sanders hosted the relief event on Wednesday, former NFL star RGIII wrote a post of appreciation for the quarterback on social media.

He praised Shedeur for having a kind heart while citing other examples of Coach Prime's son engaging with the community:

"Off the field, he has made it a point to connect and support his new community in Cleveland. He just went to the Garden Valley Fun Fest to talk and have fun with the community impacted by the explosion at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments that killed 1 and displaced over 100 people including 40 families."

"Before that, he went to speak to the youth at a Cleveland public school John Marshall High School about respecting themselves, respecting others and being a leader. ... He's proving once again it's always been bigger than just football. With his work, he's changing lives for the better."

The Browns acquired Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick in this year's NFL draft. He's in a four-way race alongside rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job.

