Shedeur Sanders drops cryptic 3-word message ahead of Browns training camp

Shedeur Sanders spent the past two seasons as the starting quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime's son fell out of the first four rounds, leaving many questioning his future in the league. The Cleveland Browns acquired Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the 144th pick.

Sanders was the team's second choice after they drafted ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Both rookies are competing for the starting quarterback job alongside veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has not yet officially named the team's QB1 for the 2025 season. However, analysts and experts have been arguing throughout the offseason whether Shedeur Sanders can make the cut. Ahead of the team's upcoming training camp, the rookie quarterback shared a cryptic three-word message on social media.

"Time will tell," Sanders wrote in a tweet on X.

Last season, the Browns finished with a disappointing 3-14 record. Several experts and analysts believe that it will be a risky move to give the starting quarterback job to a rookie over veteran options like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Last week, NFL analyst Mike Florio predicted that neither Shedeuer Sanders nor the other quarterbacks on the depth chart will keep the starting job next year.

"All Browns quarterbacks. With Jacksonville's first-round pick in the back pocket, the Browns could be in prime position to get a future franchise QB in next year's draft," Florio wrote in an article on Saturday. "That raises the stakes for every quarterback currently on the Cleveland roster. Because there is a chance none of them will be a starter in 2026."

Cam Newton opens up about how Coach Prime's parenting style might affect Shedeur Sanders' development

Shedeur Sanders spent his entire collegiate career under the guidance of his dad. This upcoming season with the Browns will be the first time Shedeur plays for a team not coached by Deion Sanders.

Earlier this month, ex-NFL star Cam Newton spoke about Shedeur's upcoming rookie season in the league. He also expressed his concerns about how Coach Prime's parenting style might be a hindrance to the quarterback's growth as a player.

"... I think what Shedeur was doing, what Shedeur was saying, what his father was saying- and I have the utmost respect for Prime, and the way the father was kind of engulfed his children in a way that we all, you know, as parents, want to make sure that our children are protected and taken care of."

"But there's also certain things- when you put a microscope to. Okay, you're playing quarterback...There are certain things that you got to incorporate too, you know what I'm saying?" (TS- 8:15)

Despite the doubts, Shedeur Sanders seems confident about having a successful career in the league. The Browns begin their 2025 campaign with a game against the Bengals in September.

