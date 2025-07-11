  • home icon
"Deshaun's prodigy" - NFL fans react as Browns hype up Shedeur Sanders in jersey No. 12, days ahead of training camp

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 11, 2025 17:52 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders at the Cleveland Browns Minicamp [Image source: Imagn]

Shedeur Sanders is preparing for the upcoming NFL season, but it seems like he will have to fight a stacked QB room to get some game time. Apart from Sanders, the Cleveland Browns have four other shot callers: Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel.

Amid uncertainty over the quarterback order, NFL tweeted a couple of picture of Sanders repping the new Browns uniform. He was photograpphed wearing a No. 12 jersey, which seems like a major boost for the young star, and the Browns are hyping up the rookie.

Check out the tweet below:

However, the post received mixed reactions from fans. While some love seeing Sanders in Browns colors, others made fun of how the star is going to spend the upcoming season on the bench.

Check out some of the fan reactions below, with one tweeting:

"Deshauns prodigy"
"Gonna be Legendary on the bench," tweeted another.
"Qb5," wrote one fan.

More fans flooded the comments section:

"MVP Loading…," said a fan.
"Bro's aura should be studied," tweeted another.

NFL analyst sounds alarm on Shedeur Sanders' chances of surviving the Browns QB turmoil

As mentioned earlier, the Cleveland Browns have a crowded quarterback room. With training camp fast approaching, NFL analyst Mike Florio sounded the alarm on how it's likely that no one among Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel could be the Browns' starting QB next year.

"All (Cleveland) Browns quarterbacks: With Jacksonville’s first-round pick in their back pocket, the Browns could be in prime position to get a future franchise QB in next year’s (2026) draft," Florio wrote in an article on NBC Sports on Saturday.
"That raises the stakes for every quarterback currently on the Cleveland (Browns) roster. Because there is a chance none of them will be the starter in 2026."

It will be interesting to see if Shedeur Sanders gets any game time upcoming NFL season.

