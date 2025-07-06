"None of them will be the starter" - NFL Analyst sounds alarm on Shedeur Sanders’ chances to survive Browns’ QB turmoil

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most crowded quarterback rooms in the NFL. Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are all on the roster ahead of the 2025 regular season.

With training camp around the corner, NFL analyst Mike Florio sees little chance of any QB currently on the roster keeping the starting job in 2026.

"All (Cleveland) Browns quarterbacks: With Jacksonville’s first-round pick in their back pocket, the Browns could be in prime position to get a future franchise QB in next year’s (2026) draft," Florio wrote in an article on NBC Sports on Saturday. "That raises the stakes for every quarterback currently on the Cleveland (Browns) roster. Because there is a chance none of them will be the starter in 2026."

This prediction might sound harsh at first, but there's validity to Florio's claims. Joe Flacco is on the decline, Kenny Pickett seems more suited to a priority backup role, and neither Gabriel nor Sanders was a first-round pick.

That, coupled with the sheer number of talented QBs set to enter the league in 2026, adds further doubt about any of the Browns' current QBs starting next season. However, a phenomenal campaign from one of the players mentioned above could shift the narrative.

Who is the current QB1 on the Cleveland Browns depth chart?

According to ESPN's depth chart, Deshaun Watson is listed as the QB1. Joe Flacco is next on the chart, followed by Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Shedeur Sanders isn't listed on the chart for July 6, 2025.

However, it's important to note that Deshaun Watson is currently recovering from an Achilles injury, so he's likely to miss out on the rest (or majority) of the season. That leaves Joe Flacco as the true QB1 heading into training camp and preseason.

Joe Flacco is a one-time Super Bowl MVP and the 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. However, he had a less-than-ideal 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, and he's looking for perhaps one last hurrah in the league.

Kenny Pickett is fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles as Jalen Hurts' priority backup. Pickett started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but has since become a journeyman backup quarterback.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are the rookies in the quarterback room. Both players are fighting for an active roster spot ahead of their first season in the big leagues. Their QB battle will be a talking point during the rest of the offseason.

