  Deshaun Watson flashes $132,510 Patek Philippe as wife, Jilly, shows off luxury wedding band, days after nuptials in Miami

Deshaun Watson flashes $132,510 Patek Philippe as wife, Jilly, shows off luxury wedding band, days after nuptials in Miami

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jul 05, 2025 10:50 GMT
Deshaun Watson Jilly Anais
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais (Image Source: Instagram/@deshaunwatson)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jilly Anais in an intimate ceremony in Miami. On Thursday, the SI Swimsuit model shared a picture on Instagram, showing off the wedding bands.

Watson showcased his Patek Philippe $132,510 Nautilus watch, while Anais offered a glimpse of her white floral dress and the NFL star's matching outfit. Watson's custom-made white shirt featured their wedding date printed on it.

"07.03.25"
Deshaun Watson flashes $132,510 Patek Philippe as wife Jilly stuns with luxury wedding band/@jillyanais
Deshaun Watson flashes $132,510 Patek Philippe as wife Jilly stuns with luxury wedding band/@jillyanais

The Instagram story was shared days after Jilly Anais had teased her wedding date in a social media post. She posted a glimpse of her outing with Deshaun Watson and family members on a yacht and wrote:

"Today’s the day!"
Anais posed in the first snap, sitting on a couch in an all-white V-neck dress, styled with a flower-themed scarf and a blue purse. It was followed by a snap with Watson, who also wore a white outfit.

"I finally made it": Deshaun Watson shared emotional post featuring Jilly Anais ahead of their wedding

On Wednesday, Deshaun Watson posted a few pictures of the couple’s outing on the yacht, showing off his Patek Philippe watch.

"I finally made it to this moment. ... Now, I’m here to say, I’m finna get married in a day And, I look to the sky and I say, “Thank you, Lord” 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY!," he wrote in his Instagram post.
Last month, Jilly Anais organized a grand bachelorette party, attended by friends and family members, and shared a glimpse of it on Instagram.

"Bridal Brunch of my dreams 💛I wish I could post 1000 pictures from this weekend, including everyone not pictured who came to celebrate me. I thank God for surrounding me with so much pure love," she wrote.
Jilly Anais wore a white tube top paired with matching bottoms and a white clutch. She posed in front of a big "Mrs. Watson" sign decorated with yellow, gold and white balloons in the background.

Watson proposed to Anais in a romantic setup by the side of the water in March as he tied the knot ahead of the new NFL season.

