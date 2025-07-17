"Definitely not nepotism" - Shane Gillis mocks Shedeur Sanders' merit behind his CU jersey retirement during ESPYS 2025

Shane Gillis did not hold back in his opening monologue at the 2025 ESPYs. One of his sharpest jabs landed squarely on Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders, whose jersey was retired by the University of Colorado just months after his final college game, became comedic fodder in Gillis’ set.

"Shedeur Sanders had his jersey number retired at Colorado this year, and people are saying it was because of nepotism because of his father," Gillis said on Wednesday. "And it's not. It's because he went 13-12 over his career and almost won the Alamo Bowl."

Colorado's athletic department honored Sanders and teammate Travis Hunter in April.

Shedeur Sanders is putting in a lot of work despite the skepticism

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders played two seasons under his father, Deion Sanders, at Colorado and posted impressive numbers. He gained over 7,500 passing yards, 64 touchdowns, and more than 100 school records were shattered.

But his 13-11 record as a starter, capped by a lopsided Alamo Bowl loss, left some scratching their heads when the school retired his number so quickly. Icons like Darian Hagan, who led Colorado to a national title in 1990, never received the same distinction.

It didn’t help that the decision arrived just four months after Sanders’ final game, an unusually short turnaround for an honor typically reserved for long-term legacies.

The timing of Gillis’s joke was spot on. Sanders, now battling for a roster spot on the Cleveland Browns roster, enters the NFL under the microscope. Drafted in the fifth round despite early first-round projections, he’s competing in a crowded quarterback room that includes Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Still, Sanders has drawn praise from Browns coaches for how quickly he’s adapted to the playbook, especially after a slow start in offseason programs. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees recently said Sanders “put in a lot of work” on the mental side of the game, earning more reps in training camp as per Cleveland.com.

His challenges aren’t just mental. Shedeur Sanders was the most-sacked quarterback in the FBS over the past two seasons. This is a stat he’s reportedly correcting with improved footwork and decision-making under pressure.

