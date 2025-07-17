Shane Gillis takes aim at Deion and Shedeur Sanders on Colorado retiring Coach Prime's son's jersey 

Comedian Shane Gillis poked fun at Deion and his son, Shedeur Sanders, during his monologue at the ESPYs on Wednesday night.

In his jibe, Gillis slammed Colorado for retiring Shedeur's No. 2 jersey before the NFL draft.

“Shedeur Sanders had his jersey number retired at Colorado this year, and people are saying it’s because of nepotism, because of his father, and it’s not,” Gillis said.

“It’s because he went 13-12 over his career, and he almost won the Alamo Bowl. Definitely not nepotism, right?”

Colorado hired Deion in December 2022 after his fine work at Jackson State, and Shedeur followed him to the university to continue his development under his father's guidance.

In two years at CU, Shedeur broke over 100 school records, including career passing touchdowns, passer rating and completion percentage. The quarterback also won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and the Johnny Unitas award in his final year with the program.

However, eyebrows were raised when the Buffs retired Shedeur's jersey. Some suggested that Deion's influence at Colorado and the program's desire to keep the coach might have been factors in the jersey retirement.

The Buffs also retired Travis Hunter's No. 12 jersey this year at Folsom Field after he won the Heisman Trophy last season.

Shedeur Sanders had a big draft slide before being taken by the Cleveland Browns in this year's NFL draft

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Imagn

Since Shedeur Sanders had a strong final collegiate season and his jersey was retired by CU before this year's NFL draft, many projected that the quarterback would be a first-round pick.

However, he had a surprising draft slide and was eventually taken by the Cleveland Browns on the third and final day of the event with the No. 144 pick.

Sanders now finds himself in a four-way battle to get the QB1 role for the Browns in his rookie year, facing competition from Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

