"He's doing this for social media" - NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders trains at midnight before Browns training camp

With training camp fast approaching, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is drawing NFL fan reactions over a midnight workout that many see as more spectacle than substance.

Ad

The video showed Sanders working out at 12:18 a.m. with less than 10 days remaining before training camp begins, as per Fox Sports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip immediately drew reactions on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He's doing this for social media," wrote a fan.

Vegas dreaming @vegas_dreaming LINK He’s doing this for social media

Ad

"Shedeur's film crew doesn't rest," another posted.

"I love how people see Sanders doing anything outside of scheduled practice and immediately act like nobody else does this," added another.

More fans reacted to the video.

"His start will be based purely on the owners and not any reporting metrics, which could go for or against him," wrote a fan.

Ad

"His PR stunts are laughable. The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," wrote a fan.

"All hype… no game. Living off his daddy's last name," wrote another.

Shedeur Sanders, a fifth-round pick out of Colorado, is preparing for a competitive training camp. He will be competing for reps alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Shedeur Sanders must overcome spring struggles to compete for Browns' starting job

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders still faces questions about consistency and focus. This spring, he began organizing team activities slowly, struggling with the complex pre-snap demands of the Browns’ offense.

Ad

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees later praised Sanders for catching up quickly as practices progressed. As per Cleveland.com, he noted improvements in command of the playbook and on-field communication.

Even with that progress, maturity concerns have lingered. Sanders received two speeding citations in June, once for driving over 90 mph, then again for exceeding 100 mph in a lower-speed zone. Those incidents, coupled with his visible personal brand, have fueled public scrutiny about whether he’s ready for the demands of an NFL starting role.

Ad

The rookie has drawn advice from prominent figures as he tries to prove himself. After sliding from a projected first-round pick to Day 3 of the draft, he reportedly received encouragement from Tom Brady to treat preparation as a full-time job.

Shedeur Sanders has repeatedly said he’s taken that counsel to heart, as per Cleveland.com.

Now, as training camp approaches, the Browns’ quarterback hierarchy remains unsettled. Coaches will evaluate Sanders alongside more experienced options, and the team’s depth chart is expected to take clearer shape following joint practices with Philadelphia in mid-August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.