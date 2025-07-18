"He definitely gained oil with that": Shedeur Sanders couldn't believe his eyes over brother Bucky's fan following at recent KFC challenge

Shedeur Sanders and his brothers are participating in a KFC challenge orchestrated by their famous father, Deion Sanders. The Colorado Buffaloes coach gave his sons the task of donning KFC aprons and serving customers in a drive-through fashion.In a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), Shedeur Sanders is seen attending to a customer. The customer stated,&quot;I want Junior, Deion Sanders Jr.&quot;To which the Cleveland Browns quarterback said to the camera,&quot;Okay, alright. We gon get this to him for sure. I ain't gon lie, that's lit bruh. None of us had a girl pull up and say 'yeah put me on him'&quot;Shedeur Sanders continued,&quot;I hope at the Tampa location in Dallas something crazy gon go on. Like good. Because this one he definitely gained oil (aura) with that. For sure.&quot;Deion Sanders Jr., also known as Bucky, is Coach Prime's oldest son and the architect of the family's social media presence. He has been by his father's side since the Jackson State Tigers days, and was crucial in expanding the Colorado Buffaloes' visibility while his two brothers, Shilo and Shedeur, excelled on the Gridiron.With Shilo and Shedeur Sanders now in the NFL, it remains to be seen how Deion Sanders Jr. splits his time between Colorado and potentially different NFL cities. In the meantime, the Sanders are enjoying family time pending the start of training camp.Shedeur Sanders faces uphill battle ahead of rookie seasonThe Cleveland Browns selected Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick of the 2025 NFL draft. Numerous think pieces have been written on how he unfairly slid down the draft board due to reasons best known to NFL executives.The former Colorado Buffaloes superstar quarterback enters his first NFL training camp as the Browns' fourth-string quarterback. According to the Cleveland Browns ESPN depth chart, Sanders is currently behind Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel on the depth chart. The only other quarterback on the roster is Deshaun Watson, and he's likely out for the entirety of the 2025 season.So, Sanders has an uphill task to start games in Year 1. The Browns have one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco on the roster, then there's Super Bowl LIX-winning backup Kenny Pickett right behind him, and 2025 third-round pick Dillon Gabriel on the roster. The trio represents Sanders' competition heading into Year 1 in the NFL.However, the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner isn't fazed by the competition. He has expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity, and he looks forward to showcasing his talent in training camp and potentially in the preseason.