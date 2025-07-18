Shane Buechele enjoys some downtime with his wife Paige ahead of the training camp. On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills quarterback's wife shared a collage of two pictures from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her husband.The couple was joined by Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, along with their three kids. She posted a collage and in the caption described the experience of the trip.&quot;The best trip with the best people,&quot; Paige wrote.Shane Buechele’s wife Paige posts unseen vacation memory with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany in Cabo San Luca [PIC]/@paigelbuechelePaige Buechele posed with her husband in a brown dress, holding their daughter. The Buffalo Bills quarterback wore a black T-shirt and green shorts.Patrick and Brittany sat by the side with their three kids. Brittany held their son, Bronze, while the Chiefs quarterback carried their younger daughter, Golden. Meanwhile, their elder daughter, Sterling, sat between her parents.Shane Buechele and Mahomes have been former teammates. While Mahomes is gearing up for his ninth season with the Chiefs, Buechele played for the team from 2021 to 2022 before joining the Bills.Shane Buechele’s wife shares a glimpse of their daughter’s first international tripShane Buechele and his wife Paige welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Blaize Haven Buechele, in April. Soon after the birth of the baby, the couple traveled and enjoyed a vacation with her.In an Instagram post earlier this week, Paige Buechele shared a few snaps from her daughter’s first international trip. They went to Chelan Bay.&quot;blaizecation goes international,&quot; she wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaige shared an adorable picture of her daughter in matching red outfits. She wore a beautiful short dress, which she styled with sunglasses and sandals.Her daughter wore a dress with red floral prints and a bow hairband. In another snap, Paige styled a brown and blue one-shoulder dress. She completed the look with matching sandals.The vacation came after the couple celebrated their daughter’s first Fourth of July. Earlier this month, Paige Buechele shared a few pictures of her family with a caption:&quot;Born in the USA 🇺🇸 blaizey’s first 4th of July!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore a red top and black pants paired with a white cap, while Blaize wore a blue denim dress with white stars and a red bow hairband. Shane Buechele wore a white T-shirt and matching shorts with a white cap.