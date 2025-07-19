Jim Harbaugh reveals Donald Trump reported concern for Justin Herbert ahead of 2025 NFL season

Justin Herbert has been with the Los Angeles Chargers since 2020. Last season, the team hired Jim Harbaugh as the new head coach. The quarterback helped the Chargers to the wild card round of the playoffs during Harbaugh's debut.Amid offseason preparations, Jim Harbaugh and his brother John visited the White House for a meeting with the President, Donald Trump. According to reports, the POTUS had asked questions about Justin Herbert during their interaction.On Thursday, beat reporter Kris Rhim shared a tweet on X, containing a quote from Jim Harbaugh highlighting his discussion about Justin Herbert with Donald Trump.&quot;Jim Harbaugh said President Trump asked a lot about QB Justin Herbert in their meeting: 'I said that's top of mind Mr. President, Justin Herbert and getting the weapons and protection around him. I think Justin's biggest weakness is those around him.'&quot;In five seasons, the quarterback played in a total of 79 games for the Los Angeles Chargers. Herbert has recorded a total of 21,093 yards and 137 TDs passing with 45 interceptions to his name.In July 2023, Herbert agreed to a new contract extension with the team. He signed a five-year deal worth $262.5 million, making him the highest-paid quarterback at that time. After a playoff appearance last season, there is a lot of hype surrounding Herbert's year two under Jim Harbaugh.Last month, on the Colin Cowherd Show, Harbaugh had high praise for his quarterback. He spoke about his belief that Herbert is the right starting quarterback choice for the Chargers.Nick Wright's expresses doubts over Justin Herbert hype ahead of 2025 seasonNot everyone is on board with the hype train surrounding the Chargers quarterback. Nick Wright is one of the critics to take a doubtful approach on Justin Herebert's performance this upcoming season.During an appearance on ESPN's 'First Things First,' Wright shared his unfiltered take on how Herbert will perform in 2025.&quot;I don't know what they're going to have,&quot; Wright said. &quot;You're going to get a better year from Herbert than what I think, was 21 touchdowns to three interceptions, and it was a paragon of efficency, until of course, he had to play in the game that mattered, and he had more interceptions in that game than he had in the whole regular season.&quot;Wright was referring to the playoff showdown against the Texans. In that game, Herbert had four interceptions while recording 242 yards and one TD passing. This raises the question about whether the quarterback can deliver under pressure and make game-changing plays during crucial moments this year.