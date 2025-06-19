Jim Harbaugh was hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season. His first year with the team was relatively successful, including an 11-6 record and a trip to the playoffs.

Ad

He recently appeared on The Herd to speak with Colin Cowherd about several topics surrounding his decision to leave the Michigan Wolverines and return to the NFL. Apparently one of the reasons he took the Chargers job was quarterback Justin Herbert, who immediately impressed the head coach when they met.

Harbaugh explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When I walked over to shake Justin Herbert's hand, you know right away. There's a presence there. Same with Khalil Mack, there's a presence. When he talks, everybody's listening. When he's playing, everybody's watching."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It's never what somebody says, it's never what they say, it's what they do. And that gets reinforced by how they train, how they go about their business, how they play the game of football."

"We have a saying that we really love, 'What you say, I can't even hear what you say. Because what you do speaks so loudly, that I can't even hear what you're saying.' "

Ad

Ad

Jim Harbaugh had high praise for Justin Herbert, who had the most efficient season of his NFL career last year. He set a new career-high in completion percentage and threw just three interceptions across his 17 games played. He also set career-highs with 306 rushing yards and 11 wins, so the pair has plenty of momentum entering the upcoming 2025 season.

Jim Harbaugh comments on what he would change about Justin Herbert

Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert

Host Colin Cowherd asked Jim Harbaugh during their conversation on The Herd about how he he will make sure that Justin Herbert is still "having fun" with his job. Cowherd also asked Harbaugh if he was worried that Herbert is too hard on himself at times.

Ad

Harbaugh responded:

"No, don't change a thing. Do not change a thing about Justin Herbert. He does everything great. He cares deeply and trains the perfect amount. Everything that he does, don't change a thing. Our challenge is the rest of us."

Harbaugh clearly views Herbert as the leader of the Los Angeles Chargers and has high expectations for his star quarterback. He referenced that the entire team should be working even harder to get on his level when it comes to how he approaches the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.