Jim Harbaugh was hired as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers prior to the start of the 2024 NFL season. His first year with the team was relatively successful, including an 11-6 record and a trip to the playoffs.
He recently appeared on The Herd to speak with Colin Cowherd about several topics surrounding his decision to leave the Michigan Wolverines and return to the NFL. Apparently one of the reasons he took the Chargers job was quarterback Justin Herbert, who immediately impressed the head coach when they met.
Harbaugh explained:
"When I walked over to shake Justin Herbert's hand, you know right away. There's a presence there. Same with Khalil Mack, there's a presence. When he talks, everybody's listening. When he's playing, everybody's watching."
"It's never what somebody says, it's never what they say, it's what they do. And that gets reinforced by how they train, how they go about their business, how they play the game of football."
"We have a saying that we really love, 'What you say, I can't even hear what you say. Because what you do speaks so loudly, that I can't even hear what you're saying.' "
Jim Harbaugh had high praise for Justin Herbert, who had the most efficient season of his NFL career last year. He set a new career-high in completion percentage and threw just three interceptions across his 17 games played. He also set career-highs with 306 rushing yards and 11 wins, so the pair has plenty of momentum entering the upcoming 2025 season.
Jim Harbaugh comments on what he would change about Justin Herbert
Host Colin Cowherd asked Jim Harbaugh during their conversation on The Herd about how he he will make sure that Justin Herbert is still "having fun" with his job. Cowherd also asked Harbaugh if he was worried that Herbert is too hard on himself at times.
Harbaugh responded:
"No, don't change a thing. Do not change a thing about Justin Herbert. He does everything great. He cares deeply and trains the perfect amount. Everything that he does, don't change a thing. Our challenge is the rest of us."
Harbaugh clearly views Herbert as the leader of the Los Angeles Chargers and has high expectations for his star quarterback. He referenced that the entire team should be working even harder to get on his level when it comes to how he approaches the game.
