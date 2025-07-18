  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys great Dez Bryant drops 1-word reaction as Von Miller signs with Commanders

Cowboys great Dez Bryant drops 1-word reaction as Von Miller signs with Commanders

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Jul 18, 2025 16:45 GMT
Cowboys great Dez Bryant drops 1-word reaction as Von Miller signs with Commanders [Source: Imagn]
Cowboys great Dez Bryant drops 1-word reaction as Von Miller signs with Commanders [Source: Imagn]

Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant has offered his reaction to the news of linebacker Von Miller signing with the Washington Commanders. It was announced on Wednesday that Miller, who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, had signed with the Commanders.

Ad

Bryant had a one-word reaction to the longtime defensive star's latest contract signing.

"Woah 👀," Bryant posted on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In his season with the Bills last season, Miller recorded six sacks and 17 combined tackles. He helped Buffalo reach the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in which they came up just short. Now, he'll link up with a Washington Commanders team that is also poised to potentially make a Super Bowl run.

Von Miller, the second pick of the 2011 NFL draft, ends a three-season run with the Bills at 36 years old. He joins a Commanders defensive unit that includes notable names such as Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Allen and more.

Ad

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a stellar 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and riding the momentum of a 2024 season in which Washington posted a 12-5 record. Miller is joining a team that is a heavy favorite in the NFC to potentially represent its conference in the Super Bowl.

Can Von Miller help push the Washington Commanders to a Super Bowl?

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

It will be interesting to see if Von Miller can help push Washington past the NFC's elite to a Super Bowl. In his 14 seasons in the NFL, Miller has won two Super Bowls and would gladly add a third with a young and hungry unit. Of course, that will be no easy task given the teams the Commanders must face in the NFC East.

Ad

Washington must face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, twice a year. The Eagles have arguably the most talented roster in the NFL. Unfortunately for Washington, Philadelphia just so happened to be the team that eliminated it from the playoffs in their NFC championship matchup.

Being just one game away from the biggest matchup of the season, against your division rival, being defeated handily certainly must have left a sour taste in the Commanders' mouths. Perhaps with the addition of Von Miller, Washington can begin giving the Eagles a run for their money in the NFC.

Washington opens its 2025 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7 in Week One.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications