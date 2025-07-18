Cowboys great Dez Bryant drops 1-word reaction as Von Miller signs with Commanders

Dallas Cowboys legend Dez Bryant has offered his reaction to the news of linebacker Von Miller signing with the Washington Commanders. It was announced on Wednesday that Miller, who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills, had signed with the Commanders.Bryant had a one-word reaction to the longtime defensive star's latest contract signing.&quot;Woah 👀,&quot; Bryant posted on X.In his season with the Bills last season, Miller recorded six sacks and 17 combined tackles. He helped Buffalo reach the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in which they came up just short. Now, he'll link up with a Washington Commanders team that is also poised to potentially make a Super Bowl run.Von Miller, the second pick of the 2011 NFL draft, ends a three-season run with the Bills at 36 years old. He joins a Commanders defensive unit that includes notable names such as Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Marshon Lattimore, Jonathan Allen and more.Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is coming off a stellar 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign and riding the momentum of a 2024 season in which Washington posted a 12-5 record. Miller is joining a team that is a heavy favorite in the NFC to potentially represent its conference in the Super Bowl.Can Von Miller help push the Washington Commanders to a Super Bowl?NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: ImagnIt will be interesting to see if Von Miller can help push Washington past the NFC's elite to a Super Bowl. In his 14 seasons in the NFL, Miller has won two Super Bowls and would gladly add a third with a young and hungry unit. Of course, that will be no easy task given the teams the Commanders must face in the NFC East.Washington must face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, twice a year. The Eagles have arguably the most talented roster in the NFL. Unfortunately for Washington, Philadelphia just so happened to be the team that eliminated it from the playoffs in their NFC championship matchup.Being just one game away from the biggest matchup of the season, against your division rival, being defeated handily certainly must have left a sour taste in the Commanders' mouths. Perhaps with the addition of Von Miller, Washington can begin giving the Eagles a run for their money in the NFC.Washington opens its 2025 regular season against the New York Giants on Sept. 7 in Week One.