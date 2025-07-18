  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Nick Saban is returning to coach”: Colin Cowherd links legendary Alabama coach to $10,100,000,000 NFL franchise

“Nick Saban is returning to coach”: Colin Cowherd links legendary Alabama coach to $10,100,000,000 NFL franchise

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:14 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
“Nick Saban is returning to coach”: Colin Cowherd links legendary Alabama coach to $10,100,000,000 NFL franchise (image credit: IMAGN)

Rumors about Nick Saban returning to coaching have run rampant after Greg McElroy, Saban's second starter with the Alabama Crimson Tide, caused a stir by saying that his former coach will return to the sidelines.

Ad

Saban, who has been out for over a year after losing the 2023 Rose Bowl, transitioned to broadcasting, becoming one of the best analysts of ESPN's College GameDay.

Colin Cowherd discussed the possibility of Saban returning to coaching on Thursday. The analyst, though, doesn't see Saban going back to college, instead opting for another attempt at the NFL, with the $10.1 billion Dallas Cowboys (as per Forbes).

"I am convinced Nick Saban is returning to coach in the NFL and it will be with the Dallas Cowboys. ...," Cowherd tweeted on Thursday.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Got a little itch, and he’s not going to Jacksonville, but Brian Schottenheimer is over his skis, and Jerry Jones says, ‘I don’t want one of these NFL egos,'" Cowherd said.
"He likes to hire guys where they feel like they owe him a little. And Jerry could go to Saban and go, ‘Okay, this Schottenheimer thing doesn’t work. Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts. I need a guy that knows college personnel.'”
Ad
Ad

Before signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he won six national championships, Saban had a two-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, posting a 15-17 record as the head coach. Before that, he was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator from 1991 to 1994.

Urban Meyer says Nick Saban would reject a college return to coach in the NFL

Just like Colin Cowherd, former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that Nick Saban is likely to ignore a potential return to college football, but his approach could be different if NFL teams start calling him.

Ad
“You know, I have not talked to him about this. I would guess, because I know him fairly well and competed against him, that it’s not a little scratch,” Meyer said. “It’s probably a pretty big scratch. That’s the one area that he has not… you know, like you said, he was getting things going at Miami. I actually visited him while he was down there.
Ad
“I don’t think he would go back to college. I don’t see that fit. I would say very little to no chance he would get involved in college, but I think he would take phone calls from the NFL."

It's been 17 years since his last coaching stint in the league, but Nick Saban could emulate Bill Belichick and start afresh in a different competition after many years ruling a league.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications