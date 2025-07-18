“Nick Saban is returning to coach”: Colin Cowherd links legendary Alabama coach to $10,100,000,000 NFL franchise

Rumors about Nick Saban returning to coaching have run rampant after Greg McElroy, Saban's second starter with the Alabama Crimson Tide, caused a stir by saying that his former coach will return to the sidelines.Saban, who has been out for over a year after losing the 2023 Rose Bowl, transitioned to broadcasting, becoming one of the best analysts of ESPN's College GameDay.Colin Cowherd discussed the possibility of Saban returning to coaching on Thursday. The analyst, though, doesn't see Saban going back to college, instead opting for another attempt at the NFL, with the $10.1 billion Dallas Cowboys (as per Forbes).&quot;I am convinced Nick Saban is returning to coach in the NFL and it will be with the Dallas Cowboys. ...,&quot; Cowherd tweeted on Thursday.&quot;Got a little itch, and he’s not going to Jacksonville, but Brian Schottenheimer is over his skis, and Jerry Jones says, ‘I don’t want one of these NFL egos,'&quot; Cowherd said.&quot;He likes to hire guys where they feel like they owe him a little. And Jerry could go to Saban and go, ‘Okay, this Schottenheimer thing doesn’t work. Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts. I need a guy that knows college personnel.'”Before signing with the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he won six national championships, Saban had a two-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, posting a 15-17 record as the head coach. Before that, he was the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator from 1991 to 1994.Urban Meyer says Nick Saban would reject a college return to coach in the NFLJust like Colin Cowherd, former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said that Nick Saban is likely to ignore a potential return to college football, but his approach could be different if NFL teams start calling him.“You know, I have not talked to him about this. I would guess, because I know him fairly well and competed against him, that it’s not a little scratch,” Meyer said. “It’s probably a pretty big scratch. That’s the one area that he has not… you know, like you said, he was getting things going at Miami. I actually visited him while he was down there.“I don’t think he would go back to college. I don’t see that fit. I would say very little to no chance he would get involved in college, but I think he would take phone calls from the NFL.&quot;It's been 17 years since his last coaching stint in the league, but Nick Saban could emulate Bill Belichick and start afresh in a different competition after many years ruling a league.