  Eli Manning's ex-teammate gives verdict on Caleb Williams vs J.J. McCarthy debate ahead of 2025 NFL season

Eli Manning's ex-teammate gives verdict on Caleb Williams vs J.J. McCarthy debate ahead of 2025 NFL season

By Orlando Silva
Modified Jul 18, 2025 20:13 GMT
Eli Manning
Eli Manning's ex-teammate gives verdict on Caleb Williams vs J.J. McCarthy debate ahead of 2025 NFL season

Some could say both Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy are about to start their first real NFL season in 2025. The Chicago Bears' quarterback had a tumultuous rookie season under Matt Eberflus and Thomas Brown, going through a campaign in which he didn't feel coached up and often wandered around to find out what he needed to do to improve his level.

On the other end, McCarthy picked up a season-ending injury that postponed his rookie season for a whole year. He spent a lot of time with the offense and defense, soaking up as much as he could to return to the field in the best possible shape.

With offensive-minded Ben Johnson as head coach for Caleb Williams and a fully healthy J.J. McCarthy, this NFC North could make a lot of noise this upcoming season. During Thursday's episode of "Good Morning Football," former running back Rashad Jennings, who played with Eli Manning on the New York Giants from 2014 through 2016, was asked about which young quarterback he was more intrigued by.

Ques: "Who were you most intrigued by? Is it Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears or is it JJ McCarthy in the Minnesota Vikings?"

Jennings sided with the one who's yet to play a snap in the NFL.

"I'm more intrigued with JJ. Definitely give me J.J., 10th overall draft pick. I believe he's a special guy. I think that the reason why the Minnesota Vikings let go of Sam Darnold, the reason why the Minnesota Vikings did not pick up Aaron Rodgers is because of who J.J. McCarthy is. And you know, I've mentioned this before, but J.J. McCarthy, mind you, he was coached up in college by Jim Harbaugh. Now he's passed over to Kevin O'Connell. I think that's a good combination."
Justin Jefferson sets clear expectations for J.J. McCarthy

After creating terrific tandems with Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson will try to do the same with J.J. McCarthy. The talented wide receiver has worked on his chemistry with the quarterback, as he expects big things from the Michigan product.

"I'm excited for J.J.," Jefferson said on Saturday. "I'm excited to see what he's going to do for our team. I'm definitely expecting a lot from him. So, it's definitely going to be exciting, just being a leader of the team, being a captain of the team. Seeing him go through the injury process, and him you know just waiting patiently for his chance, he's going to do his thing."
The Vikings come from a terrific 14-3 season and they're eager to surpass that performance.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Orlando Silva
