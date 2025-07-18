  • home icon
  • "He brought a BBL bandit": Steelers' DeShon Elliott exposes Lloyd Howell over former NFLPA director's $738 strip club expense

"He brought a BBL bandit": Steelers' DeShon Elliott exposes Lloyd Howell over former NFLPA director's $738 strip club expense

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:54 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFLPA Press Conference - Source: Imagn
"He brought a BBL bandit": Steelers' DeShon Elliott exposes Lloyd Howell over former NFLPA director's $738 strip club expense (image credit: IMAGN)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott made a revelation about former NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell after disturbing details about his tenure with the association came to light. Elliott took to Instagram to recall that he was suspicious of Howell when he showed up at a golf trip with a voluptuous woman.

"Yeahhh he had brought a BBL bandit to the gold trip last year, that's when I knew something was up 😂," Elliott wrote Friday.
also-read-trending Trending

ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler shared details of Howell's resignation amid an investigation regarding his expenses and irregular activities with the union's money. Friday's report included a receipt that showed Howell getting picked up by a car at Fort Lauderdale International Airport on Nov. 2, 2023, at 10:26 p.m. local time.

He was then taken to a Miami Gardens address, where the driver was hired to wait for the executive for seven hours. Then, at 6:00 a.m., Howell was dropped off at Sunny Isles Beach.

It was later revealed that the first destination was Tootsie's Cabaret after a union finance worker became alarmed by the high price of the car's service ($738.82). This place labels itself as the "world's largest strip club."

That receipt was flagged, so it could be reviewed in more detail. Over a year later, Howell and two employees went to Magic City strip club in Atlanta, which became famous in the world of sports in 2020 when then NBA star Lou Williams was put in a 10-day quarantine and forfeited up to $150,000 in salary for visiting the club, where he said he went to get chicken wings.

The employee said he was charged $736 after Howell's visit to Magic City.

What did Lloyd Howell say after resigning?

After deciding to end his run as the NFLPA executive director, Lloyd Howell, 59, explained the reason behind the decision in a statement.

"It's clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day," Howell said. "For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as Executive Director of the NFLPA and Chairman of the Board of NFL Players effective immediately.
"I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season."

The NFLPA had strongly rejected the notion that they asked Howell to resign due to a potential conflict of interest with a select group of league-approved private equity firms aiming to buy minority ownership in the NFL.

