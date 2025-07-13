"Attempts to mischaracterize committee" - NFLPA fires back at smear campaign against ED Lloyd Howell amid collusion scandal

The NFL Players Association's executive committee issued a strong response against recent reports involving its executive director, Lloyd Howell Jr., who has served as such since 2023, replacing DeMaurice Smith, who served from 2009. Contrary to reports, the NFLPA denied having asked Howell to resign while it investigates issues reported by ESPN.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the statement on Sunday, announcing that the NFLPA player leadership supported Howell on X.

“As members of the NFLPA Executive Committee, we categorically reject false reports insinuating doubts within this committee or suggestions that we have asked our Executive Director to step down. We further reject attempts to mischaracterize the committee's views or divide our membership.

“We have established a deliberate process to carefully assess the issues that have been raised and will not engage in a rush to judgement. We believe in and remain committed to working with our Executive Director and other members of NFLPA staff and player leadership who have a shared mission to advance the best interests of players.

“As we approach the 2025 season, we look forward to continuing our important work together and ensuring the strength and unity of our association.”

What is Lloyd Howell Jr. accused of and why was he reportedly asked to quit as NFLPA executive director?

This situation started last week after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler reported that Lloyd Howell Jr. is working as a paid, part-time consultant for the Carlyle Group. This is a select group of league-approved private equity firms actively looking to buy minority ownership in the NFL.

The problem starts with the fact that Howell's positions in the group and the NFLPA could cause a conflict of interest in the case the group buys an ownership stake in an NFL franchise. Lloyd Howell Jr. rejected the idea of leaving the group after a union lawyer reportedly asked him to do so.

The executive reportedly said he's pondering his options and would "do his due diligence" before making a final decision.

Additionally, the NFLPA reportedly claimed NFL owners preponderated, contemplated and were invited by Roger Goodell and the league's general counsel to restrict players' guaranteed money in their contracts after Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million from the Cleveland Browns.

The union plans to appeal the ruling, which didn't find enough evidence of an owners' collusion, as this situation has only begun.

