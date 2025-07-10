NFL facing "major backlash" after secret deal hid alleged collusion over Deshaun Watson's $230,000,000 guaranteed contracts

The NFL is facing some backlash after the NFLPA claimed there was collusion after Deshaun Watson's guaranteed contract.

The Cleveland Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. After the deal happened, the NFLPA claimed that Roger Goodell and NFL owners colluded to prevent fully guaranteed contracts from happening.

"Arbitrator Christopher Droney ruled there wasn't sufficient evidence of collusion by owners in contract negotiations with quarterbacks after the record, fully guaranteed contract signed by quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022," an ESPN article read. "Any such collusion to keep salaries down would violate the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the union.

"But Droney concluded that the NFLPA showed "by a clear preponderance of the evidence" that commissioner Roger Goodell and the league's general counsel Jeff Pash had urged owners to restrict guaranteed money in player contracts," the article added.

Meanwhile, ESPN reported that the NFL and senior leaders of the NFL Players Association struck an unusual confidentiality agreement that hid the details of an arbitration decision from players.

Following the deal being made official, NFL insider Ari Meirov claimed that there was major backlash from the NFLPA and the players didn't know.

"Players weren’t told — and it’s sparking major backlash inside the union," Meirov wrote.

Players told ESPN that they were surprised the deal wasn't brought to their attention.

NFLPA plans to appeal colluding ruling over Deshaun Watson's contract

Although Droney ruled that there was no collusion, the NFLPA planned to appeal the decision nearly six months later.

The NFLPA believes there is more evidence now, and executive director Lloyd Howell Jr., plans to file an appeal, according to ESPN.

"The appeal is a reflection of our obligation to enforce the CBA and our commitment to protecting our players' interests," the source said. "We'll do what's best for players, and we'll exhaust our options in doing so."

Droney declined to comment on a potential appeal over his ruling on no collusion.

As for Watson, he tore his Achilles during the 2024 NFL season and re-ruptured it in January, which could keep him out for the entire 2025 NFL season.

