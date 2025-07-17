Antonio Brown calls Barack Obama "fa**ot" over ex-US President's "men need gay friends" remark

While he remains out of the United States while facing a warrant for attempted murder with a firearm, Antonio Brown continues to be active on social media, speaking out about whatever he sees. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is no stranger to controversy, and his unfiltered comments have often put him under the spotlight.

Ad

The 12-year NFL veteran on Thursday reacted to former U.S. President Barack Obama saying that men should approach being close and creating friendships with gay men.

Obama recalled that he had a gay professor in college, noting that "overly gay men weren't allowed," but acknowledging that the man became one of his favorite professors. He added that men should have gay friends to learn how to be more considerate people.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"(Men) need (a gay friend) to show empathy and kindness, and by the way, you need that person in your friend group, so if you then have a boy who is g*y or nonb*nary or what have you ... they have someone that can go, 'OK, I’m not alone in this.'"

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Those remarks didn't sit well with Brown, who wrote a four-word, derogatory message.

"Fa***t of the day," Brown quote-tweeted the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antonio Brown has been known for being a character, with unfiltered opinions on about every topic in the world. The Central Michigan product has been controversial since his NFL days.

Once he abruptly ended his tenure with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL career in 2021, Brown found a new home on social media, where he's trolled and criticized many people over the years.

The Obama tweet wasn't the first time he used that four-word message. Ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, Brown reposted a TikTok of Duke's Jared McCain with the homophobic slur.

Ad

Antonio Brown takes big shot at Joy Taylor after Fox Sports fired the analyst

The last 24 hours have been busier than usual for Antonio Brown.

On Wednesday, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star reacted to Joy Taylor's firing from Fox Sports with a photoshopped picture of Taylor's face on a police officer's uniform.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was a reference to Maegan Hall, a former Tennessee officer who became famous after a 2023 investigation alleged that she had sexual relationships with her superiors to climb the ranks.

Taylor was accused of using the same strategy six months ago by a former makeup artist suing her, Skip Bayless and others of sexual assault and discrimination.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.