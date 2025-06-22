"Ain't no more child support" - Antonio Brown flees the country amid pending attempted murder charges

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown announced he's no longer in United States territory, as he faces a murder warrant for attempted murder with a firearm, stemming from an alleged incident at a celebrity boxing event held in Miami last month. Brown went viral at the moment following a fight outside of the venue, as he claimed a group of people jumped and tried to steal from him.

As usual, Brown took to X to announce his whereabouts, revealing he was out of the country and telling his kids and baby mamas that it's time to get money from a different source.

"I’m out the country ain’t no more Child Support tell your mama get a job," he tweeted Saturday night.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on June 12 that Brown was involved in legal issues again.

"Brown had claimed he was jumped at the event and that he was released after telling the authorities his side of the story. ... The warrant cites witnesses who claim Brown was the shooter," Florio wrote.

"Police detectives reportedly obtained footage of what appears to be Brown punching another man before taking the gun of a security officer and running toward the man Brown had punched. Per the warrant, cellphone video shows a pair of gunshots as Brown approached the victim."

The arrest warrant includes a $10,000 bond and an order of mandatory house arrest until trial if the player is apprehended. The document states that Brown targeted Zul-Qarnain Kwamee Nantambu, a person who was initially involved in a one-on-one fight with Brown before two other individuals joined the retired wide receiver and started attacking Nantambu.

Brown allegedly chased this person and fired two shots, which didn't hurt Nantambu.

Miami police said Antonio Brown fled the country when the arrest warrant was issued

Although it took a month for Antonio Brown to announce he is no longer in the United States, a Miami police officer told Local 10 News that Brown had fled the country shortly after the May 17 incident. Even before the warrant for his arrest was issued, the controversial player left the country.

Investigators believe that Brown is currently in the Middle East or Asia, although the specific country and the date he left American territory remain unknown.

After retiring from the NFL in 2022, Antonio Brown has remained a hot topic around league circles, due to controversies most of the time.

