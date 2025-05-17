"I blacked out" - Antonio Brown addresses community on Adin Ross' stream following alleged gunshot incident

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Antonio Brown has addressed the community following the alleged gunshot incident on Adin Ross' Kick stream. On May 16, 2025, at the end of Ross' Brand Risk 007 boxing event, Antonio Brown reportedly got into a physical altercation with a group that allegedly attempted to rob him.

Ad

The situation resulted in a gunshot being fired, supposedly in defense. Reports later went viral on social media, saying that Antonio Brown had allegedly been detained by police.

X user @scubaryan_ wrote:

"Antonio Brown gets detained after a huge fight breaks out after Adin Ross’ Boxing Event which lead to shots fired 😳"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following the incident, the former professional football player appeared on Adin Ross' Just Chatting livestream and addressed the community. While claiming to have "blacked out," the 36-year-old said:

"The CTE, I blacked out! I don't know what happened. I blacked out, Adin. I ain't going to lie. Hey, one of them n****s, I don't know whether they was jumping or helping! I slammed that n***a again and kicked him with this s**t."

Ad

Adin Ross responded by saying that FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE's" security guard was "trying to help" Brown:

"I know you did. I know. Hey, it was his (Ross points at FaZe YourRAGE) security guard. But... he was trying to help."

FaZe YourRAGE replied:

"They thought you was getting jumped. So he trying to, like, pull you apart. He was like, 'What the f**k?! I was trying to help!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I grew up in the suburbs, I'm not used to this s**t" - FaZe Lacy says he is "traumatized" following the shooting incident at Adin Ross' boxing event

On the same day (May 16, 2025), Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert posted a 31-second clip from Nick "FaZe Lacy's" livestream. Claiming that the shooting incident at the Brand Risk boxing event left him "traumatized," the Twitch streamer said:

Ad

"Yo, chat, bro, they came in here and said shots were fired. I got on the ground so fast, bro! I grew up in the suburbs, bro, I'm not used to this s**t. Holy f**k! I'm low-key traumatized, chat. I wasn't even outside. I've never got on the ground so fast in my life. I was in the room, and someone said shots got fired. I thought bullets would start flying around and s**t."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross recently got into a feud with Wendy Ortiz after the former criticized the latter for her views on Tory Lanez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More