What happened at Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event? Antonio Brown's alleged gunshot incident explored

Kick streamer Adin Ross has gone viral on social media after gunshots were allegedly fired during his Brand Risk boxing event. On May 16, 2025, the content creator hosted the seventh iteration of his influencer boxing event in Miami, Florida. However, things took a dark turn after the event concluded, as a gunshot was heard live on certain Kick streamers' broadcasts.

Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media platforms such as X, showcasing how former NFL star Antonio Brown, also known as "AB," was involved in an altercation.

According to X user @dom_lucre, a group attempted to rob Brown, and gunshots were allegedly fired in defense. A one-minute-18-second video showed the police escorting Antonio Brown from the scene.

"🔥🚨BREAKING Antonio Brown just got arrested in Miami at Adin Ross’s boxing event. It is being alleged that multiple men attempted to jump and rob AB and he allegedly defended himself by shooting in the air to scare them away."

X user @FearedBuck shared a 23-second video from Alina Rose's livestream in which she witnessed gunshots being fired during Ross' boxing event. Here is what Alina Rose was heard saying in the video:

"Oh, my god! Oh, my god! Oh, my god! He has a gun! Oh, my god! That guy has a gun! Oh, my god! (Gunshot is heard being fired) Oh, my god! Guys! Guys, where do I hide?"

"That s**t is not even cool, bro!" - Adin Ross reacts to a fight breaking out at the end of his boxing event, comments on Antonio Brown's alleged detention

Adin Ross, along with several prominent streamers such as Felix "xQc," Nick "FaZe Lacy," and Josh "FaZe YourRAGE," reacted to the fight that erupted at the end of the Brand Risk boxing event.

Upon learning of Antonio Brown's alleged detention after a gunshot was heard at the location, Adin Ross remarked:

"That s**t is not even cool, bro! Why the f**k are you all putting your hands on AB, bro?! I'mma press charges. (The Kick streamer's associate says, 'He's detained.') Why is he detained?! Well, detained is not arrested. But why?! They are the ones who... what?! Bro, what the f**k, bro?!"

FaZe Lacy has also shared his thoughts on the situation, saying that the shooting incident at Ross' Brand Risk boxing event left him "traumatized."

