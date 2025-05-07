Lacy and FaZe Clan drama explained

A new controversy has erupted in the livestreaming community, as FaZe Clan CEO Richard "FaZe Banks" announced that Nick "Lacy" has been removed from the organization. It all started on May 6, 2025, when FaZe Banks took to X to make the following announcement:

"Lacy’s kicked from FaZe. Not joking."

The update went viral, and as of this writing, it has amassed over 8.4 million views and more than 63,100 likes. Netizens shared their thoughts on the situation, with some assuming that "something happened behind the scenes."

"something behind the scenes happened leading to FaZe Banks officially kicking Lacy out of FaZe, effective immediately 😳Lacy has removed FaZe from his username after FaZe Banks announced he was kicked due to something happening behind the scenes 👀 Banks has now unfollowed him on every platform while also blocking him on X/Twitter," X user @scubaryan_ posted.

"Lacy is the only reason faze is relevant," X user @daltonwelbern commented.

"Faze stays farming and people still believe it😂," X user @kickDGEN remarked.

"Not a joke" - Lacy claims he has been kicked out of FaZe Clan

On the same day (May 6, 2025), Lacy hosted a 49-minute Just Chatting livestream during which he briefly discussed the situation.

At the five-minute mark, the content creator stated that his removal from the FaZe Clan was "not a joke" or a "troll." He went on to say that some "serious s**t" had supposedly happened:

"I see you all spamming up the s**t in the chat, about FaZe. I will say - it's not a joke. It's not a troll. I know everybody thinks it's a big joke, it's not. It's some serious s**t. But that's going to be handled off-stream. So, I'm not even going to talk about it or address it at all, and I'm just going to move on with my stream and push forward."

Timestamp - 00:05:17

Stable Ronaldo tells his community to "stop assuming s**t"

FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has issued a statement regarding the recent incident involving the streamer collective and Lacy. On May 6, 2025, he made a post on his official X Community, The Stable, to tell his fans to "stop assuming s**t."

Claiming there were "reasons" for which he did not go live on his Twitch channel, Stable Ronaldo wrote:

"Stop assuming s**t in this com, I’m just a real human and there’s reasons why I’m not live which I’ll explain tomorrow. I don’t -not go live for no reason. 🙂" Stable Ronaldo wrote in his official X Community.

FaZe Adapt insinuates that Lacy and FaZe Clan's situation is not genuine

An 11-second video from FaZe Adapt's livestream was posted on Lacy's X Community, in which he insinuated that the 24-year-old's removal from FaZe Clan was "cap." He said:

"I see a lot of people spamming, 'Lacy,' 'What's going on.' Chat, all that s**t... all that s**t is cap, bro. What do you all think?"

While FaZe Banks has stated that Lacy had been removed from the organization, FaZe Clan has not officially announced the streamer's departure.

