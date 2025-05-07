"I'm just going to move on": Lacy says Banks' announcement of his removal from FaZe Clan is "not a joke"

During a broadcast on May 6, 2025, Twitch streamer Nick "Lacy" addressed FaZe Banks' recent announcement about his removal from FaZe Clan. For those out of the loop, FaZe Clan CEO Banks had posted on X that Lacy had been kicked out of the organization.
Banks emphasized that the announcement was serious and not a joke, writing:
"Lacy’s kicked from FaZe. Not joking."
Lacy initially reacted to the post with a series of question marks but later deleted the response.
The streamer has since gone live to speak directly about the matter, seemingly confirming that the news of his departure from the organization is legitimate and not a prank. He said the situation was being handled privately behind the scenes and that he could not share further details:
"This sh*t in the chat, about FaZe, I will say it's not a joke, it's not a troll. I know everyone thinks it's a big joke, but it's not. It's some serious sh*t but it's sh*t that's going to be handled off stream so I am not going to even talk about it, or address it at all. And I am just going to move on with my stream and push forward."
The clip of Lacy discussing his removal from FaZe Clan has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread reactions on X.
"It’s all for views and clicks," one viewer claimed.
"Tbh we didn’t want him in faze Marlon & him were better off as a duo without faze members getting involved," another wrote.
Some users remain skeptical about whether he is truly leaving the organization.
"nobody is falling for ts," an X user posted.
"[If] you truly believe this, then it confirms you are under the age of 15," another wrote.
Adapt claims Lacy leaving FaZe Clan is "cap"
While both FaZe Banks and Lacy have publicly stated that the latter is departing FaZe Clan, another member of the organization, FaZe Adapt, has claimed otherwise. Amid the controversy, Adapt went live on Twitch and claimed that it was all "cap," implying that it is either false or a staged joke.
In a clip that has gone viral, FaZe Adapt can be heard saying:
"I see a lot of people spamming, 'Lacy, what's going on?' Chat, all that sh*t? All that sh*t is cap, bro. What do you all think?"
Readers should note that FaZe Clan’s official account on X has not released a statement regarding Lacy’s status with the organization.