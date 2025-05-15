Adin Ross and Wendy Ortiz drama explained

Kick star Adin Ross has once again garnered attention on social media, this time for getting into a feud with YouTuber and TikToker Wendy Ortiz. It all started on May 13, 2025, when a 34-second video from his Just Chatting livestream surfaced on X.

In it, the Boca Raton, Florida-born personality expressed his intention of "not holding back" on Wendy Ortiz, calling out the latter and her fanbase:

"I'm not holding back on Wendy. We are going to go crazy on Wendy for what she said about Tory Lanez, my brother really got stabbed 14 times, bro. I don't f**k around when it comes to s**t like that. So, Wendy, I got something for you, don't even worry about it - you and your fat torta fans, they don't scare me, bro. I don't give a f**k! I don't fold, bro."

Referring to himself as the "don" of streaming, Ross said:

"This streaming s**t you're doing, do you not understand? I'm the don. Call it cringe. Call however you want. This is my s**t, b**ch! We're not folding. Y'all know the Wolf of the Wall Street scene where he's like, 'We're not f**king leaving,'? You must not know ARL (Adin Ross Loyals), look at the chat going crazy in the top right. I really just speak, bro. My chat isn't toxic anymore..."

Netizens on X weren't pleased with Adin Ross' actions, with some alleging that his community leaked Wendy Ortiz's private information.

"aiden ross/his fans leaked wendy ortiz mom number + their addy. this “man” always has smoke for women but wouldn’t keep the same energy if it was another dude. hate weirdo ass dudes like that. need they a** beat fr," X user @Luisisdrunk wrote.

"adin ross crashing out over wendy ortiz is so funny. bro stfu ur so f**king weird acting like that towards a woman. ur just a loser. you wouldn’t dare act like that towards a man," X user @soneblris remarked.

"Let’s be real @AdinRoss going this hard on Wendy not for what she said but because she a women and Latina he did vote for that man. Also why not go for the Wotion she is the moment," X user @Rigo_Corona commented.

"He's literally just crazy" - Wendy Ortiz responds to Adin Ross, claims her community is "actually winning"

On May 14, 2025, Wendy Ortiz shared a video in response to Adin Ross amid their feud. While describing the Kick streamer as "crazy," the 21-year-old insisted that her community was "actually winning" in the midst of their conflict.

She elaborated:

"I will not be speaking about, I don't want to say his name - Adin Ross - because that's what he's trying to do. He's just trying to get everybody's attention and it's not working out for him. Like, he's literally just crazy, actually. And I don't care if his fans are crazy. My fans are crazy here. Fandom versus fandom b**ch! And we're winning. We're, like, actually winning."

Ortiz went on to accuse Adin Ross of misogyny:

"They're trying to say that they exposed my address and my social security number. So weird. I think he's actually, like genuinely, I believe he is misogynistic. Like, I genuinely believe, like, he hates women so bad. Doechii, me, and he's a Trump supporter."

Adin Ross challenges Wendy Ortiz to show her revenue in response to her TikTok video

On May 14, 2025, Adin Ross responded to Wendy Ortiz's video by challenging her to show her revenue. Claiming that his wrist was worth "way more" than what she earns on TikTok in a year, the streamer said:

"Yo, listen b**ch, my wrist, way more than you make on TikTok in a year. I don't know how many views you get on whatever you stream on. Let me just show you my KCIP. This doesn't count towards other deals, my equity, my real estate, other top investments. So don't even say, like, I need to have you on, like, I need to talk about you. I stream 16 days and made 500 bands. If you could just show me your revenue, that'd be great too."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Adin Ross compared his community, AR Loyals, to Ortiz's fanbase, saying:

"Your fans are not crazier than mine. I don't care anymore. I got Walito coming to Brand Risk. I don't give a f**k. No, the f**k they're not. Do you not know AR Loyals 2024? It was all, come on, bro. What the f**k?"

Wendy Ortiz isn't the only well-known figure with whom Adin Ross has clashed. The 24-year-old made headlines on May 12, 2025, when he chastised American rapper Doechii for her actions at the Met Gala.

