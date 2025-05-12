 "Talk about an iconic guest list" — Internet reacts to Lauren Jauregui, Saweetie, Valkyrae & Wendy Ortiz attending Kali Uchis’ album release party

On May 12, 2025, X page @PopCrave posted photos of artists and streamers like Saweetie, Jauregui, Valkyrae, and Wendy Ortiz attending Kali Uchis' album release party. The telepatia singer, whose real name is Karly Marina Loaiza, organized a release party for her project Sincerely, which dropped on May 9, 2025. In addition to her star-studded album release party, Karly uniquely previewed the project for her fans at the Empire State Building on May 8, 2025.

Her fan meetup at the tourist attraction garnered a lot of traction, just like her release party.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on the presence of multiple celebrated artists in one place for Kali Uchis, wherein an X user tweeted:

"talk about an iconic guest list, this is next level"

"Stacked party, they all killing it fr" an X user commented

"Kali’s ‘Sincerely’ party was pure star power! ✨🎤 Lauren, Valkyrae, Wendy & co. bringing the vibes—album release energy unmatched" another netizen mentioned

"All successful artists" an internet user stated

"Lauren Jauregui and Valkyrae??? omg unexpected and so iconic" another fan said

Additionally, some netizens took a dig at Karly having the same expression in all photos, posing with her guests:

"why she got one expression in all pics" an X user tweeted

"Kali only knows one pose and it's this face oh icon" a netizen expressed

"They all ate but her eyes being closed in almost every pic is frying me" another netizen remarked

Kali Uchis wanted to immortalize her late mother's memory in her latest album: Details explored

Kali Uchis released her debut album Isolation in 2018, followed by four more albums, the last one called Orquídeas, which was released in January 2024. Karly Marina Loaiza's fifth studio album, Sincerely, was released in May 2025, and the singer has expressed that the project is close to her heart in multiple interviews.

According to a report by AP News dated May 8, 2025, Karly talked about the idea behind her album, stating that she made music that she needed for her grieving process. The singer mentioned that the album began as a collection of letters to her friends, loved ones, and herself, however, it acquired more meaning with the birth of her first child and the demise of her mother amid the project.

The first single on the album, called Sunshine & Rain..., features a clip of Kali Uchis' late mother greeting "Good morning, sunshine". Commenting on the same, the singer mentioned:

“I wanted to immortalize her in the project. I thought it was just a beautiful way to open the album.”

In her interview with Variety dated May 9, 2025, Kali Uchis reflected on the song Heaven Knows from her latest album, stating that she wrote it a month after learning about her pregnancy. Karly added:

“That was the first song that I wrote, and somehow in it, I wrote [the lyric], ‘Look into the clouds, see a smiling face, and it gives me hope.’ It’s almost like I wrote the music that I needed to heal before I even knew what would transpire.”

Sincerely is a 14-track album featuring songs like ILYSMIH and Daggers!. The singer hopes that the listeners will feel more connected with themselves and get in touch with their emotions upon listening to her album. Kali Uchis aspires that her album will give her fans some solace.

