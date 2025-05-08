"We are so back"- Fans react as JID announces release date and trailer for new album God Does Like Ugly

JID has officially announced the release date for his much-anticipated fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly, set to drop on August 8, 2025. The Atlanta rapper revealed the news through a cinematic trailer, which showcases a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world, giving fans a glimpse into the visual and thematic direction of the project.

This announcement comes after the recent release of his single WRK on April 18, 2025, which marked JID's first solo release since 2023. The new album will be released under Dreamville and Interscope Records.

The album, which is now available for preorder, will feature 15 tracks and is described by JID as a transformative project.

"Starting this new journey coming off The Forever Story has been a very strange, productive yet tedious process," JID stated.

"But I live my life by the saying ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So this is the first step into a new world that I control. And. It’s. F***ing. UGLY," he added, hinting at a darker, more intense artistic direction, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

The announcement of the album's release date has sparked an array of reactions from fans, ranging from excitement to criticism.

"We are so back omds," one fan tweeted.

"Well now I can't die til at least 8.09.25," another user expressed.

For some fans, the album already has the potential to be a major release this year.

"Album of the year, calling it," some other fan tweeted.

However, not all reactions were entirely positive. The album cover received mixed feedback. The release date itself also raised some eyebrows.

"Im so f*cking ready but the cover of the album is so a*s," one fan stated.

"Brother i appreciate you finally announcing it but AUGUST????" one fan asked.

"Why do artists start their rollout so far from the actual release date?" some other fan noted.

JID previous albums

Since the release of The Forever Story in 2022, JID has remained relatively low-key, with few releases in the past couple of years. The Forever Story, despite being critically acclaimed, did not receive the level of commercial success JID had anticipated, leading the rapper to express frustration about its reception.

"I remember not feeling like I got what I think I deserved after that album came out and it sent me into a dark place (for maybe 20 mins cuz I ain’t no b—h)," he posted on X.

Now, with God Does Like Ugly, the rapper seems determined to carve out a new space for himself in hip-hop, presenting a more expansive and cinematic vision.

The album trailer, which was released alongside the announcement, is a dark, visually striking clip that has been compared to films like Mad Max and The Warriors. The trailer, now available on YouTube, has only fueled the anticipation surrounding the album.

The rapper, known for his intricate lyricism and distinct flow, has been a critical darling since his debut album, The Never Story, in 2017. With his previous releases, DiCaprio 2 and The Forever Story, further establishing his reputation as one of Dreamville's standout artists, the expectations for his upcoming project are high.

The album is set to include themes of control, perseverance, and self-reflection—themes JID has consistently explored throughout his discography.

God Does Like Ugly is available for preorder now on all major streaming platforms.

