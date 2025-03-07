Everything we know about JID's upcoming album 'Forever & A Day'

JID is reportedly gearing up for an official follow up to his highly acclaimed third studio album, The Forever Story, released in 2022, which featured his viral hit Surround Sound.

Ad

The Dreamville rapper hosted a live listening event for fans this week, where he seemingly previewed his new project in full. The listening session was reportedly held in Paris, given he's been in country for several days for Fashion Week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to a post from NFR Podcast, fans from the listening event had high praise for JID's first full-length album effort since 2022, stating:

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

"He put his heart into his next project. Intentional features that work too well, he takes his writing seriously. There’s a lot of duality in the themes, it's as introspective as it is competitive."

He also sat down for an exclusive interview with i-D Magazine where he confirmed his fourth studio album, supposedly titled Forever & A Day, was complete and has been turned in to his record label.

Ad

"It’s done. It’s turned in. It’s been turned in, it’s coming really fu*king soon. It’s been a long time in the making and all the t’s are crossed and my i’s are dotted. So I think we in a good position to build this new world that I’ve been working on for the past couple of years," he said.

Ad

JID previews new album in Wingstop advertisement

From his origins as a solo artist and member of the hip-hop collective Spillage Village to being signed by J. Cole's Dreamville record label in 2017, JID has gone on to become one of the most prominent lyricists in modern hip-hop.

With it being almost three years since he delivered his third LP, The Forever Story, which debuted at No.12 on Billboard 200, the rapper has seemingly initiated the rollout for his fourth studio album, expected to be released this year.

Ad

Ad

On Wednesday (March 5), JID teased his upcoming album in a new advertisement for American fast food chain Wingstop, teasing an instrumental from a track included on Forever & A Day.

"Thank you to @wingstop for letting me curate this #ad with production from my next album," he captioned.

Following the debut of his new partnership with Wingstop, the rapper took to the comment section of his post to address the criticism he was seemingly facing from fans who highlighted the unorthodox nature of his teaser, stating:

Ad

"Y’all really mad at me for loving wings plus the beat is from my album, THe ALBum lol come one man, yall being stiff"

Everything we know about JID and Metro Boomin's collaboration album

The Dreamville rapper's upcoming LP will be different from his highly anticipated collaboration album with Metro Boomin, which was heavily teased throughout last year.

Fans first received news of a collab project between both Atlanta artists in 2023, when Metro took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his appreciation for JID in a tweet that read:

Ad

"Got a lot of new music coming but when me and @JIDsv drop"

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 29, 2023, JID would further hint at an upcoming project solely produced by Metro Boomin after replying to a post from Rap301, which reported the duo was working on singles rather than a full-fledged album.

During an interview with DJ Drama's "Streetz Is Watching Radio," in 2023, Metro Boomin spoke on his collaboration with the Atlanta rapper, stating:

"I’mma just say when this drop, honestly, it’ll be like one of the biggest things of this generation and you know I be chilling, I don’t like to just jump out and say that, but I can confidently say that.”

Ad

It appears that JID's upcoming project will be delivered before his collaboration project with Metro Boomin, given the rapper confirmed the album has been submitted to Dreamville.

While the tracklist and features for his highly anticipated fourth studio album are yet to be revealed, many believe the project will feature frequent collaborator Isaiah Rashad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback