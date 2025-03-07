Who is Amanda Reifer? History explored as Kendrick Lamar credited as co-writer on upcoming album 'REIFER FILES'

Amanda Reifer is a Barbados-born singer-songwriter best known for her multi-sonic sounds, which include genres of pop, hip-hop, R&B, Caribbean, soul, and reggae.

The singer first made a name for herself with the release of her single Girl Like Me in 2018, which was followed by powerful one-off singles, resulting in her garnering a strong niche audience within the industry.

She recently released a new single RUDUMB?, delivered to streaming platforms on February 25, 2025, via Atlantic Records.

Multiple singles, including a featured appearance on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, and one EP later, the Bajan artist is now gearing up for the release of her debut studio album The Reifer Files.

While not much is known about Amanda Reifer's debut LP, during a recent interview with Vaulted Magazine the singer confirmed Lamar will be credited as a co-writer on the album. The Reifer Files will reportedly also feature a variety of producers, including Pharrell Williams, Sounwave, and more.

"The Reifer Files really is a representation of who I am, the woman I’ve evolved into and I’m evolving into. It’s diverse in its sound and its feeling...This project really touches on all of the different sides of being a woman and my experiences, all of the highs and the lows," she stated.

Amanda has yet to officially unveil the complete tracklist and potential features for her debut studio album, but multiple reports suggest the LP is scheduled to be delivered to streaming platforms later this year.

Screenshot of Amanda Reifer's official website for her upcoming debut studio album 'The Reifer Files' (Image via www.thereiferfiles.com)

That said the singer has created a unique website as part of the official rollout for The Reifer Files, which suggests the following records, released all through 2024, could potentially make an appearance on the project's tracklist:

RUDUMB? WOMAN NOW BITCH LIKE ME (Intro) DEVASTATING (Interlude) IN AND OUT (Interlude)

"I’m really grateful for that opportunity" - Amanda Reifer on working with Kendrick Lamar on 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers'

In 2022, Amanda Reifer appeared as a guest feature on the track titled Die Hard, alongside rapper Blxst, included on Kendrick Lamar's 2022 Grammy-winning fifth studio album Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.

"Shimmy, shimmy, cocoa puff / Serafina, flame in us / Where I'd be without your love / Rest your wings and trust, I feel you / Deep, I feel, deep, I feel (I know we're feelin' deep) / Deep, I feel, deep, too (I know we're feelin' too deep) / Deep, I feel, deep, I feel (I know we're feelin' deep) / Deep, I feel, deep, you" Amanda Reifer's post-hook on 'Die Hard'.

Two years later the Bajan singer-songwriter sat down for an exclusive interview with Vaulted Magazine to discuss her highly anticipated debut studio album, as well as her working relationship with Kendrick Lamar.

When asked about how she and Kendrick connected to create Die Hard, the singer appeared just as shocked as to how she managed to pull off a collaboration with one of the biggest mainstream hip-hop artists of the generation.

"I can’t tell you how that happened... I’m really grateful for that opportunity. I moved to LA and I was working in studios. I was writing for others to start, but also for myself in between. Making a name for myself as a writer and making new relationships with producers and writers, just working on my project," she stated.

Amanda Reifer went on the explain how her team and manager Carmen were instrumental in placing her in the right rooms, which eventually led to her sharing a studio session with Kendrick Lamar.

She cited playing Lamar some of her music, which he seemingly complimented and eventually gave her a placement on Mr. Morale. Amanda appeared grateful for being given the chance to work with renowned producers like Sounwave and DJ Dahi while writing for Die Hard when she stated:

"I was definitely grateful to be able to be given the opportunity to play him my music. For him to say that he appreciated, liked my pen and my work, that meant a lot. That led to “Die Hard” with BLXST and working with the whole crew: Sounwave and Dahi and all of them. That’s an incredible thing."

Amanda Reifer went on to explain how her featured appearance on Die Hard "changed" her life, citing that she's humbled by this career experience. Being credited as a co-writer on Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers also resulted in the singer earning two Grammy nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

Amanda Reifer's upcoming debut studio album, The Reifer Files, will reportedly include a mix of diverse sounds, from hip-hop to Caribbean music, with the singer explaining that the project is a reflection of who she is as a person.

