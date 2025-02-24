BLACKPINK's Jennie collaborates with Doechii on new single 'ExtraL' : A Review

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently released a new collaboration with Grammy-winning rapper Doechii, titled ExtraL, which was delivered to all major streaming platforms last Friday (February 21).

The collaboration was released as the third lead single for Jennie's upcoming debut studio album, Ruby, which is expected to hit streaming platforms on March 7, 2025.

The electric record blends hip-hop and pop sonic elements into its production. The single is elevated by Lyrical Lemonade's stunning music video, headed by Cole Bennett's direction, bringing a signature style and aesthetic to ExtraL's catchy visuals.

Jennie's ExtraL marks the first release under her record label, Odd Atelier, in partnership with Columbia Records. Over the past several months, the pop star has teased the release of Ruby with lead singles Mantra and Love Hangover (feat. Fike).

Her upcoming album will reportedly host 15 full-length records and include guest features from artists like Childish Gambino, Dua Lipa, Kali Uchis, and more.

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Jennie and Doechii's latest collaboration 'ExtraL'

Jennie collaborated with producer Dem Jointz to develop the instrumental for ExtraL. He is best known for his work with artists like Kanye West, Christina Aguilera, and NCT 127.

With close to 3 minutes of runtime, ExtraL's infectious energy draws listeners into its effortless production, fueled by its empowering lyricism and stunning visuals.

Notable themes explored in Jennie and Doechii's latest effort have been provided below:

Women Empowerment

Luxury

Wealth

Success

Celebration

Status

Self-expression

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"All of my girls looking good and they got they own money (Do my, do my ladies run this?) / Pop your sh*t / This for my girls with no sponsor, they got they own fundin' (Do my, do my ladies run this?) / Not your sh*t / Run through your city, that motorcade / Soon as I enter, they close the gate / Presidential through your residential / B***h, it's nothing"

After a sultry introduction, the pop star opens on ExtraL celebrating women with lyrics fueled by confidence and self-assurance.

Her direction in the first verse seemingly revolves around independence, with the pop star highlighting her wealth and luxurious lifestyle to display the importance of relying on herself.

(Pre-Chorus)

Jennie in the official music video for 'ExtraL' directed by Lyrical Lemonade (Image via YouTube/@jennierubyjane)

"Said, "Fu*k your rules," is the mood, damn right / Walk in a room and I set the vibe / Get a pic, it'll last you long / Whole team, they gassin' on us / You sit too far down on 'em charts to even ask me who's in charge"

Fueled by a spacy vocal performance, Jennie introduces ExtraL's pre-chorus where she seemingly breaks away from industry expectations, refusing to adhere to them.

She addresses her critics and competitors highlighting her status on Billboard charts as evidence to suggest she's the one really "in charge".

(Chorus)

"Ridin' 'round, foreign cars (Yeah) / Top down, starin' at the stars (Yeah) / Attitude, so don't start sh*t (Yeah) / Big moves, only extra large, yeah / Ridin' 'round, foreign cars / Top down, starin' at the stars, yeah / Attitude, so don't start sh*t / Big moves, only extra large, yeah"

Highlighting her desire to live life on a massive stage, fueled by a life of wealth and luxury, the pop star's hook on this record draws listeners in as she establishes her status within the entertainment industry.

(Verse 2)

Doechii in the official music video for 'ExtraL' directed by Lyrical Lemonade (Image via YouTube/@jennierubyjane)

"Gimme chi, gimme purr, gimme meow, gimme her, gimme funds / Gimme rights, gimme fight, gimme nerve, gimme c*nt, let me serve, rrr / Lemme, lemme out, lemme in / Knock the doors down, got the keys to the Benz"

Doechii opens on ExtraL's second verse delivering a highly impactful performance delving into themes of power and wealth. The rapper seemingly blends her femininity with a desire for luxury, over bouncy rhyme schemes that keep listeners engaged for the entirety of her raw performance.

With bold lines, that seemingly allude to queer culture, Doechii reinforces her s*xuality in a fearless display of self-expression.

"In the boardroom looking bored 'cause I'm not here for pleasin' the men / Not here to reason with them / Misbehaved, Miss Push-My-Pen / I can't tame my passion for him / Can't keep up, what happened to them? (Do my ladies run this?) / Yeah, we lappin' the men (Aww, haha)"

Doechii ends her verse by firing several shots against a patriarchal system, seemingly claiming to be bored by men running the industry.

Her final line appears to flex the rising number of women artists who've been dominating and supposedly "running laps" around their men counterparts.

(Verse 3)

Jennie and Doechii in the official music video for 'ExtraL' directed by Lyrical Lemonade (Image via YouTube/@jennierubyjane)

"Top of the food chain, bussin' a new chain / This ain't a new thing, no, sir / Money on stupid, hopped in a new whip / You still on my old work (Yeah, yeah)"

Jennie and Doechii then go back to back on the third verse, effortlessly blending their performances, while establishing themselves as powerhouses within the music industry.

"Work, work, this might hurt (Yeah, yeah) / I sweat hard, wet t-shirt (Yeah, yeah) / Extra large, ain't scared of the dirt (Yeah, yeah) / Hit that jackpot, now I'm"

The final bar appears to highlight the amount of time and energy they've spent in crafting their careers, citing this as the reason for their wealth and success.

Listeners are then introduced to the song's hook once again before Jennie closes out the record with a post-chorus and outro.

With her third lead single finally delivered to eager fans, Jennie's ExtraL is an exceptional example of the energy she intends to showcase on her upcoming debut studio album Ruby.

The popstar is also gearing up for a BLACKPINK international tour, where the group will reportedly play in 10 major cities around the world including stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto.

