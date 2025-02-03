Doechii drops new song 'Nosebleeds' hours after winning Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys

A few hours after Doechii took home her first Grammy at the 67th Annual Grammy Award Ceremony, the rapper thrilled fans by releasing a brand new record titled Nosebleeds.

The record was uploaded to all major streaming platforms and was distributed by Top Dawg Entertainment and Capitol Records. Composed alongside producer Jonas Jeberg, Nosebleeds is a fresh victory lap for Doechii and her fanbase as he raps about earning her ranks in hip-hop.

Interestingly, a line that calls back to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West's, iconic Grammy acceptance speech for winning Best Rap Album for The College Dropout in 2005 was referenced several times throughout the two-minute track.

"I don't know, is she gonna go crazy? Is she gonna go crazy? / Everyone wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn't win / I guess we'll never," Doechii raps on 'Nosebleeds'.

After being announced as the winner of Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Doechii shared her appreciation for past winners Cardi B and Lauryn Hill during her acceptance speech, stating:

"This category was introduced in 1989. And three women have won - Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii. I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much, I dedicated myself to sobriety and God told me that I will be rewarded and that he will show me just how good it can get".

With the 67th Annual Grammy Awards officially wrapped up, Doechii officially becomes the third woman in the ceremony's history to have won a Best Rap Album award.

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Doechii's new Grammy record 'Nosebleeds'

During her Grammy acceptance speech, Doechii also shouted out her hometown of Tampa, Florida, and her fanbase for always supporting her, before walking off stage with her first Golden Gramophone.

While many remained unaware of the artist's intention to drop a new track, Doechii surprised her fans with the release of her celebratory record, Nosebleeds, which primarily follows her state of mind around the many awards she was nominated for at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

Notable themes Doechii delves into and explores on Nosebleeds have been listed below:

Success

Wealth

Growth

Fame

Luxury

Lifestyle

Excess

Ego

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Verse 1)

"You salty a** b***hes givin' Lawry's / Bad gyal Doechii, call her (Michael Lowry?) / You ho*s is funny, you should do comedy / Leave your a** leakin', lookin' like my monthly's / I don't know, is she gonna go crazy? Is she gonna go crazy? / Everyone wanted to know what Doechii would do if she didn't win / I guess we'll never—"

Doechii opens on Nosebleeds, addressing her critics before sarcastically mimicking haters on the internet. The line is immediately revealed to have been a play on Kanye West's 2005 iconic Grammy acceptance speech.

(Chorus)

"Stepped out the swamp to the motherf**kin' stage (Ho!) / Cut my mic' off 'cause I'm 'bout to misbehave (Hah!) / "Will she ever lose?" Man, I guess we'll never know / "Will she lose her cool?" I guess wе'll never— (I)"

Listeners are then introduced to the Grammy-winner's catchy hook which explores her desire to showcase her talents on a global stage representing her hometown of Tampa, Florida.

Doechii, winner of Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal” at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Monica Schipper)

(Verse 2)

"Hopped out thе swamp, gave the b***h props / "Doechii, where you been?", "Doechii went pop" / "Will she ever lose?" Man, I guess we'll never know / "Will she lose her cool?" I guess we'll never— (I)"

Doechii then transitions into her second verse, with more praise for Tampa, which she refers to as "The Swamp". The rest of the bar is fueled by outside discussions regarding her career choices, ending with the rapper alluding to her unpredictable nature.

"Guess we'll never know, guess we'll never see the day that Doechii crown falls / Guess you'll never live to see the day Doechii loses / Do-si-doing on these Doechii mutants / Doechii don't critique, I seek improvement"

The bar continues to find Doechii suggesting her reign in hip-hop will last forever, with none of her haters ever getting a chance to see her "crown fall". The 2025 Grammy winner ends her verse by claiming she criticizes herself and the culture because she "seeks improvement".

(Break)

"Right now is my time and my moment / Thank you to my swamp and thank you, God, I was broke / I thanks you, God, I thank you to Top God Entertainment / Oop— Top Dawg Entertainment / SZA, Zay, Moosa in the hatin' a** stands"

Listeners are then given a break from the regular tracking of the song, and introduced instead to a mock speech, which in hindsight is very similar to the acceptance speech Doechii delivered at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

"Mommy, Blake High School, and all the b***hes I surpassed / I knew it / Tonight we poppin' bottles, f**kin' ho*s, and forgettin' our name / To the audience wonderin' how it feels to be famous? / I guess you'll never—"

Doechii shouts out her family and friends, as well as peers she viewed as competition when citing her intention to celebrate her success and a new-found sense of freedom.

(Verse 3)

"B***hes can't be half of me, thanks to my anatomy / Showin' up an hour late like, "Thanks to the Academy" / Now I understand why they mad at me and hate on my anatomy (Ah-ah, ah-ah) / It's 'cause I look good from the balcony (Ah-ah, ah)"

Doechii finally reveals her third and final verse on Nosebleeds, with lines that explore themes of success, ego, and narcissism.

The bar also includes references to this year's award ceremony with statements like "Thanks to the Academy," suggesting the rapper was manifesting a major night at the 2025 Grammy Awards prior to her win.

"I look good from the nosebleeds, b***h (Ah-ah, ah-ah) / If you offended, you ain't know me, b***h (Ah-ah, ah) / That ain't Doechii, that's the old 'Chii, sis (Ah-ah, ah-ah) / I look good from the nosebleeds, b***h"

Doechii ends Nosebleeds with a bar that speaks on how time changed people's perception of who Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon is as an artist.

Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heals is her third career mixtape and debuted at No. 124 on Billboard 200 following its release on August 30, 2024. The project also recently leaped into the top 10 category on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

