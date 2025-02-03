"Could have been there if y'all didn't flash everyone"— Internet reacts as Kanye congratulates Kendrick with GOAT post on Grammys win

On Sunday, February 2, Kendrick Lamar bagged five awards on Grammys night for his hit diss track Not Like Us. Since then, fellow rapper Kanye West has taken to the internet to congratulate the Reincarnated crooner. Netizens have also taken to social media to react to West’s remarks about K. Dot.

Following K. Dot’s multiple wins, Kanye West took to his Instagram to share an image of the former holding all of his Grammy Awards. He also wrote in the caption:

“Gemini season (GOAT emoji)"

Meanwhile, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were reportedly escorted out of the Grammys after his wife stepped on the red carpet seemingly sans clothing.

As per Page Six, the couple took to the red carpet with Censori wearing a long black fur coat. At one point she removed her coat to show that she was wearing a see-through dress.

Meanwhile, reacting to Ye's Instagram post, one netizen said:

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Kanye “Ye” West congratulating Kendrick Lamar on Instagram. Some netizens said:

Several others expressed similar sentiments, with many commenting on Censori and Ye being escorted out of the ceremony. Page Six confirmed that the couple were invited to the awards show considering that Ye was nominated for Best Rap Song, which was bagged by K. Dot.

Kanye West has bagged 25 Grammy Awards over the years. His latest track Carnival, which was made in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, was nominated at the show.

Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

On awards night, Kendrick Lamar took home the Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year, and Record Of The Year Grammy Award.

The singer paid tribute to his family, his hometown of Compton, Los Angeles, following the devastating wildfires, and his late aunt, who K. Dot said passed away on February 1.

Kendrick Lamar stands as one of the most awarded rap artists in Grammy history

Throughout Kendrick Lamar’s music career, he has been nominated 57 times and bagged 22 awards at the Grammys. This year, his diss track Not Like Us, which was aimed at fellow rapper Drake, bagged several awards.

The record-breaking diss track that included scathing lyrics, took aim at Drake in a weeks-long rap feud where both the singers fired at each other with diss tracks. Some K. Dot-diss tracks that were released by Drake include Family Matters, The Heart Part 6, and Taylor Made Freestyle.

In K. Dot’s Not Like Us, the 37-year-old Grammy winner crooned-

“Certified Lover Boy? Certified P*dophile.”

Other lyrics included:

“And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks/ That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch.”

Kendrick Lamar is now scheduled to take the Super Bowl LIX halftime show stage on February 9. He had not responded to Ye’s Instagram post at the time of writing this article.

