"Apple is on the enemy list now" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar being named Apple Music’s Rapper of the Year for 2024

Kendrick Lamar has achieved another milestone this year after being named Apple Music's Rapper of the Year in 2024. The news went public after @AppleMusic shared the same through their official X handle on November 19, 2024. The tweet read had a photo of Lamar and read:

"Few tracks in 2024 dominated culture like @kendricklamar’s “Not Like Us.” Check out the Best of 2024 Rap Life playlist for more of this year’s heavy hitters..."

It gained massive traction on the internet with netizens flooding the social media platform with their take on it. The original post by @AppleMusic received more than 75k views and 1.5k likes.

The social media platform, however, is filled with responses where users questioned the label since Lamar didn't drop any new project this year. Here are some popular responses. A user (@Evesexy8) wrote on X:

"Apple is on the enemy list now."

Another user wondered:

"I find it crazy how you can be given 'rapper of the year' without dropping a project tbh."

"This is genuinely disrespectful to people who dropped music this year..." added a tweet.

"Y’all should know by now that kendrick is the most glazed rap artist, someone tell me one reason he deserves this title??" questioned a netizen.

While a lot of netizens bashed the decision to label Kendrick as the "rapper of the year", many Kendrick fans felt that it was worth it and that he deserved it. A user tweeted:

"Cause he made the public wake up and realize what is good rap music is."

"Lyricism, thought-provoking themes, and innovative sound, Kendrick continues to set the standard for excellence in hip-hop," explained another one.

It is clear that most of the criticism that Apple Music is facing arose from the fact that he hadn't released any project this year apart from the diss tracks during his beef with Drake.

Apple Music classified several other artists under different categories that they have topped

Kendrick Lamar was not the only artist to have made it to the top of an Apple Music category. Several other artists have also accomplished the same under other categories on their "Best of 2024" list. To start with, Sabrina Carpenter became the "Popstar of the Year" for 2024.

Post Malone's songs formed the Best of Today's Country 2024 playlist. Muni Long made it in the R&B category. Chappell Roan was highlighted for the Superbloom playlist of Apple Music, while Beyoncé was named on the Alpha playlist.

While most of the selections were appreciated by maximum netizens, Kendrick Lamar being labeled as the "Rapper of the Year" clearly didn't sit right with many. His last album which was his fifth one, and titled Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was released way back in May 2022.

While rumors about a new project by Lamar, were previously spread, nothing has been dropped yet. Recently, speculations of featuring Taylor Swift in his new album have also made it to the internet. As of now, no official information as to when fans can witness Lamar's sixth studio album is available.

