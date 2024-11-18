"Drake does not know you" — Internet reacts to Fousey storming out of a bowling alley after begging DJ not to play Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us”

Fousey, the popular YouTuber who had claimed Drake would perform at his concert four years ago, was recently captured storming out of a bowling alley as Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us played in the background.

The YouTube prankster's behaviour attracted the netizens' attention as it was uploaded on X by a user named @FearedBuck earlier today.

Some netizens criticized the YouTuber for always acting in extremities, while others claimed the internet should be taken away from him.

"Drake don’t know Fousey like dat" - commented a netizen.

"this dude always be doing somethin extreme for no reason" - posted a second one.

"Please take the internet away from this weirdo"- commented a third one.

In more reactions to the post, some X users suggested the YouTuber should be in a mental asylum, while others stated his fake acts were an effort to stay relevant.

"This dude should be in a Mental Asylum for his own safety" - commented a fourth netizen.

"why is this guy still relevant?" - asked another user.

"begging for attention" - replied a sixth X user.

"Sometimes I think he’s faking all this cause it keeps him relevant" - posted another user.

For the unversed, Fousey's reaction was seemingly an attempt to establish that the online streamer sided with Drake in the ongoing Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud.

Fousey claimed Not Like Us to be an "infection" in the video

The video posted on X - which is a little over 3 minutes long - starts with Fousey looking for something in his backpack at a bowling alley, when K-Dot's Not Like Us starts playing in the background, causing the YouTuber to shout, "Oh no. Turn it off!"

The YouTuber then climbs on a seat to get people's attention, and when it doesn't work, he walks towards the DJ's spot, taking a drink in his hands. Upon approaching the DJ, he asks her to change the song, which she refuses, telling him, "You have to pay like $100 for that."

At hearing this, Fousey runs back to his backpack and takes a bill out, then runs back to offer it to the DJ, who doesn't appear to accept it, saying:

"I don't see Drake in the bar."

After he is unsuccessful in getting Not Like Us turned off at the alley, Fousey walks back to his friend, telling him to cover his ears, adding: "There's an infection going on."

The YouTuber then says to the camera:

"Drake, I'm sorry and I tried to infect it, Drake, but you're stupid!"

Seconds later, the YouTuber seemed visibly frustrated, and decided to walk out of the alley after giving some cash to staff there, saying to the camera, "Hey Drake, loyalty runs thicker than blood."

After getting out of the alley, the YouTube prankster is captured spitting on the ground before saying:

"Saying you don't play Drake in your club is saying you don't believe in God. How dare, you should be ashamed."

Fousey continued to address the camera as Drake, saying how he was infected with the song until he listened to Family Matters, then adding that he would never return to the bowling place as they didn't play his songs.

The video has since received over 319K views, 2.5k likes, 160 comments, and 108 re-shares. The YouTuber also reposted the video on his X handle a few hours later.

Fousey had claimed Drake was performing at his concert four years ago

Fousey's alleged defense of Drake comes years after the YouTuber had claimed the Hotline Bling rapper to be his BFF, stating that he would be performing at his concert.

According to The Blast, the YouTube prankster had announced the name of his concert to be Hate Dies, Love Arrives, sharing that it was going to be hosted at the Greek Theatre, a large-scale free concert where Drake would be performing.

On the day of the concert, the YouTuber told his followers that the Tuscan Leather rapper would only show up after he got two million live viewers. However, several hours later, Drake didn't show up, and neither did the event take place, which was allegedly shut down after a false bomb threat.

On July 17, 2018, sources close to Drake told the Blast that the rapper was never booked to perform at Fousey's event, also adding that he "definitely doesn't know that guy and this is the first he has ever heard of him."

