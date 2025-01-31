Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez says "there was consideration" for Lil Wayne before Kendrick Lamar was chosen for Super Bowl halftime show

Roc Nation's CEO recently revealed that Lil Wayne was considered for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, which Kendrick Lamar is headlining. Per HotNewHipHop, Desiree Perez, the company's CEO, was recently interviewed by The New Orleans Advocate. During the interview, she said:

"I didn’t choose the artist, but I do believe that definitely there was consideration [for Lil Wayne]"

Perez added that it was ultimately decided that Kendrick Lamar "is the right person for the show at this moment."

Roc Nation, which encompasses a record company, music and sports management, music publishing, and more, has worked with the NFL on Super Bowl pregame and halftime music since 2020, per Nola.com.

Perez praised Kendrick Lamar's "richness and culture"

Elsewhere in her interview, Desiree Perez mentioned that Kendrick Lamar was well-suited for a Super Bowl in New Orleans, regardless of him being a native of Compton, California. Perez said:

"New Orleans is so rich in culture. We have to take into consideration (that) whoever is going to perform can speak to music culture, regardless of age. It has to nod to real music, regardless of the genre. And Kendrick does that. Kendrick’s richness and culture is really a nod to New Orleans."

The CEO also acknowledged that Kendrick Lamar has had an incredible year in 2024, gaining attention that she thought he well deserved. Even the upcoming Grammys have acknowledged the rapper, which, per Perez, was also a factor in considering him for the halftime show.

Further speaking about the process of choosing artists to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime, the Roc Nation CEO claimed that it involved more than simply recruiting an artist with hits.

"If it was just booking an act, that’s easy. But it’s not. It’s more about when, why, who. What is the theme? What is the pulse of the times, of where we’re going, of what people are listening to? We take all that into consideration," she remarked.

Perez continued to say:

"Not everyone in the world listens to the same thing. [The show should be] entertaining to everyone, whether (or not) they know the artist, is key. [It is] a way to acknowledge our times and, at the same time, respect everyone that’s watching. Genres of music have evolved in such a way that hip-hop is loved by White, Black, all races. That’s the idea — bringing generations together."

Perez also acknowledged Lil Wayne's disappointment at not being chosen

During her interview, Perez was informed of Lil Wayne's disappointment over not being chosen to headline the halftime show in his hometown. The Lollipop rapper opened up about it at his Lil WeezyAna Fest in November 2024, revealing that he had wanted his mother to see him at a hometown Super Bowl.

Reacting to it, Perez said:

"Aww. I actually didn’t know he had said that. We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we’ve completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We’ve come a long way."

Then, discussing the evolution of halftime shows since the NFL's collaboration with Roc Nation, Desiree noted that the "balance" between artistic ambition and logistic realities brings the show to life.

"It’s definitely been an evolution, and I think positive. Every year we’re trying to beat the viewership from last year. That’s the goal — to have more and more eyeballs on this, to make it more and more exciting, and to evolve," Perez added.

Per Roc Nation, viewership of the 2024 halftime show, headlined by Usher, topped 129 million, making it reportedly the most-watched halftime show ever.

Kendrick Lamar will perform at New Orleans' Ceasar Superdome on February 9, 2025. The game will take place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

