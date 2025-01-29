"How come it says 2024?" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar teaming up with Willy Chavarria for limited edition Super Bowl LIX merch

Ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with fashion designer Willy Chavarria for a limited-edition collection to celebrate his performance at the halftime show.

The limited-edition collection, which includes a T-shirt, hoodie, gym shorts, and bomber jacket, goes live on January 29, 2025. The sale proceeds will benefit organizations and individuals impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Designer Willy Chavarria told WWD on January 28, 2025, that he partnered with Kendrick Lamar's pgLang and NFL to reach an audience that feels familiar to him, with people gearing up for the Super Bowl, making it an annual holiday.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on the rapper's collaboration with Willy Chavarria, wherein an X user questioned why the merch reads 2024:

"How come it says 2024?"

"Maybe this is an old photo ? 2025" an X user expressed confusion

"I wouldn’t wear those to a rock fight. 🤮 "an internet user stated

"Nobody cares.. nobody’s buying or watching that s*it" another internet user said

On the other hand, fans of the rapper praised the collection:

"Kendrick really been embracing that essay culture since MM&TBS, I f*ck with it" an X user tweeted

"Hard bottoms and white socks 🔥🔥🔥 "a netizen commented

"This how Kendrick dresses like tho" another netizen mentioned

"I love his pure L.A. heart"— Willy Chavarria comments on collaboration with Kendrick Lamar

Fashion designer Willy Chavarria and rapper Kendrick Lamar previously collaborated in 2023 on the rapper's festival looks. Additionally, California is one of the points of commonality between the two, given Lamar was born in Compton, and the designer was born in Fresno.

According to a report by WWD dated January 28, 2025, Willy Chavarria commented on his collaboration with Lamar and said:

“Kendrick performing is so monumental given his voice on the empowerment of brown and Black people and I love his pure L.A. heart. This project was an intimate collaboration with the pgLang team.

"We spent a lot of time on the fits and the vibe, and Kendrick tied in everything to get it spot-on. Working with Kendrick is an important cultural moment for the two of us. We both have an unwavering voice when it comes to our people.”

The collection is produced in partnership with the National Football League and the LA-based creative communications company pgLang, which was founded by Kendrick Lamar and his high school friend Dave Free.

pgLang's spokesperson told WWD that California artists have a "unique style and perspective in fashion." The spokesperson for Lamar's company added that they always enjoy collaborating with the fashion designer, especially during significant moments.

The limited edition Super Bowl LIX merch will feature only 100 pieces of the oversized bomber jacket with an embroidered NFL patch, each hand-numbered and retailing for $750. The cotton hoodie is priced at $140, the T-shirt featuring a graphic print on the front with a Super Bowl patch retails at $55, and a practice jersey made in partnership with Mitchell & Ness is worth $400.

The practice jersey features Kendrick Lamar's signature embroidered on the back. The halftime shorts, which retail for $75, have a mesh lining, two side-seam pockets, an elastic waist, a drawstring, and a Super Bowl patch.

