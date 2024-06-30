Kendrick Lamar, pgLang & Free Lunch donate $200,000 to local L.A. charities following Pop Out concert: Complete list of organizations

Not Like Us hitmaker Kendrick Lamar, his multidisciplinary creative communications company pgLang, and Free Lunch donated a whopping $200,000 to local charities in Los Angeles. Apart from Lamar, the artists who took part in the rapper's immensely successful Juneteenth ‘Pop Out,' concert, which took place on June 19, also contributed to the cause.

20 different charities and community initiatives benefitted from the funding. Free Lunch owner Tim Hinshaw told Billboard that he hadn't seen the level of unity Kendrick brought to the West Coast since the glory days of the late great Nipsey Hussle. DJ Mustard, who performed at the concert also stated that it played an important role in unifying West Coast hip-hop.

Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth ‘Pop Out,' concert was not just a massive success purely for the sake of entertainment, it was also a huge success in terms of giving back to the community. According to Billboard, the rapper alongside all his guest stars at the concert, his company pgLang, and Tim Hinshaw’s Free Lunch made a $200,000 donation to 20 charities in Los Angeles.

While on stage, Lamar was joined by prominent artists including Dr. Dre, Tyler the Creator, Steve Lacy, Roddy Ricch, Tommy the Clown, YG, Black Hippy, Ray Vaughn, Ty Dolla $ign, and DJ Mustard who produced Kendrick's fifth Drake diss track Not Like Us, which the rapper played 5 Times Back-to-Back at the concert.

Here is the entire list of charities and community initiatives that received Lamar and his associates' generous donation of $200,000 as per Billboard:

Alma Backyard Farms Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor Brotherhood Crusade Color Compton Compton Advocates Coalition Compton G.irls Club DREAMHAUS LA Friends at Mafundi It’s Bigger Than Us Love + Ethos Peace4Kids Safe Place for Youth Sisters of Watts Social Justice Learning Institute Fernando Pullum Community Arts Center The Hidden Genius Project Think Watts Foundation Tommy The Clown Foundation Unearth & Empower Communities

Compton G.irls Club, which was one of the 20 recipients of the donation, expressed their thanks to Kendrick Lamar, pgLang, and Free Lunch. The organization's founder & executive director Chrystani Heinrich told Billboard:

"We would like to thank pgLang and Free Lunch for recognizing their roots and supporting g.irls from the hood. It’s refreshing to know that Kendrick always comes back to the community to support the next generation,"

Free Lunch owner Tim Hinshaw also told Billboard that people hadn't seen "this type of Unity on the West" since the loss of Nipsey Hussle. He recalled Kendrick Lamar's speech during the concert about how the moment was bigger than a simple back and forth. According to the rapper, it was about supporting one another and showing the world that they could come together for a greater cause. Tim Henshaw told Billboard:

"All of these organizations play a pivotal role in the development of our community and the hope is that we all continue to support them moving forward."

DJ Mustard also praised the concert for the amount of global attention it received allowing artists to give back to programs in L.A., and putting L.A. back in the driver's seat when it came to music. He told Billboard:

"The Pop Out concert had a significant impact on the city, unifying West Coast hip-hop, providing a platform for emerging talent, celebrating Black culture, and revitalizing the local music scene."

Kendrick Lamar's one-off concert Pop Out: Ken & Friends was a massive success for the rapper. Arguably, the most viral moment from the whole concert was Dr. Dre kicking off Kendrick's performance of Not Like Us, which the rapper sang 5 times. The track currently sits at 103 million views on YouTube.