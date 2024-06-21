Every viral moment from Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out Concert

Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert had multiple stand-out moments from the opening acts and surprise performances to Dot playing his No.1 diss track Not Like Us five times in a row.

The show was presented by pgLang and Free Lunch and was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. With Amazon taking over the live streaming of Kendrick's latest concert, fans across the world were able to watch the event unfold and surprise performances from Tyler the Creator, ScHoolboy Q, YG, and more.

The complete set list of the songs Kendrick Lamar performed at his Pop Out show has been provided, in order, below:

Euphoria DNA Element Alright Swimming Pools Money Trees Win Win Win King's Dead 6:16 In La Collared Greens (Feat. ScHoolboy Q) THat Part (Feat. ScHoolboy Q) King Kunta m.A.A.d City Humble Like That Still Dre California Love Not Like Us

Major highlights from Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert

Kendrick and his "friends" put on one of the most viral sets for Hip Hop in 2024, at last night's The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert, with hit records spanning decades being performed live in front of thousands of fans.

Popular celebrities like LeBron James, Rick Ross, and The Weeknd, were spotted in attendance as well. We've put together a comprehensive list of every major moment that had the crowd cheering at Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth show.

Disclaimer: Lyrics referenced here are rated EXPLICIT. Reader discretion is advised.

1) Remble and Ray Vaughn kick off The Pop Out concert

Remble opened as the first act for the night performing his hit 2021 track Touchable, captivating the crowd with infectious dance steps drawing the crowd into the concert's bouncy environment.

Ray Vaughn came up on stage not long after to perform his recently released single Problems, ending his performance with an acapella version of the record, where he sings:

"I don't really want to hear that s--t, n---a / I don't really want to hear your problems / I don't really want hear that s--t, n---a / If you don't like it go and get a job"

2) Westside Boogie performs 'Rainy Days'

Westside Boogie pulled up to deliver an electric performance of his 2019 single Silent Ride, from his debut studio album Everything's For Sale.

The rapper's second verse had the crowd chanting along to emotional bars seemingly inspired by real-life events between him and his girlfriend, which Boogie explained during an interview with Sway back in January 2019.

3) DJ Mustard takes over the second set

DJ Mustard takes the stage to take over control of the second set for Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert, immediately hyping up the crowd by playing hit records from his discography which included tracks like Pure Water (Feat. Migos), Show Me (Feat. Chris Brown and YG), I Don't F--k With You (Feat. Big Sean and E-40), and more.

4) Tyler the Creator makes a surprise appearance

Tyler the Creator's surprise performance was a notable moment at the Pop Out concert, with the rapper dancing on stage while Mustard played the track WUSYANAME (Feat. NBA Youngboy).

Tyler proceeds to hype up the crowd before performing EARFQUAKE (Feat. Playboi Carti), with the entire crowd singing along to the song's hook.

"Oh, you make my earth quake / Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break / 'Cause you make my earth quake (earth quake, ooh) / Oh, you make my earth quake / Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break" - Tyler the Creator's hook on 'EARFQUAKE'.

5) Roddy Ricch performs 'The Box'

DJ Mustard's friend and frequent collaborator, Roddy Ricch, keeps the energy high by live performing some of his greatest hits which included tracks like Racks In the Middle (Feat. Hit-Boy), Ballin', and Die Young, before turning to Mustard and saying:

"They said we fell off in this motherf--ker man"

Mustard immediately plays the intro to The Box leaving the crowd screaming across the Kia Forum. Roddy proceeds to hype the crowd up as the song's hook begins resulting in the entire stadium chanting along to the rapper.

6) YG represents West Coast Hip Hop during his set

YG enter the stage immediately after Roddy Ricch, performing the track BPT from his 2014 debut studio album My Krazy Life.

After the song ends, DJ Mustard asks if the rapper would stay a little longer, referencing Kendrick Lamar's diss track, before playing the seventh track from My Krazy Life and one of YG's biggest hits to date titled My N---a (Feat. Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan).

The rapper also performed singles like Toot It and Boot It (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) and Who Do You Love? (Feat. Drake).

7) Kendrick Lamar kicks off his set by performing 'Euphoria'

Kendrick Lamar appears from under the stage, assisted by a lift, that places him right in the center. The rapper remains on one knee, as the lights turn red, and the intro to his first official diss track Euphoria starts to play.

Kenny then delivers an explosive performance of Euphoria with the crowd chanting along to almost every single line from the song. K-Dot even switches up the lyrics on the record, where he states:

"I'm knowin' they call you The Boy, but where is a man? 'Cause I ain't seen him yet / Give me Tupac ring back and I might give you a lil’ respect"

8) Kendrick Lamar performs his greatest hits alongside members of former Hip Hop collective Black Hippy

Kenny proceeds to perform a string of records across his discography including hits like DNA., Element, Swimming Pools, and Money Trees. Kendrick Lamar keeps the crowd captivated with electric performances of his own singles before bringing out Jay Rock to perform their collaboration records Win Win Win and King's Dead.

The West Coast Hip Hop collective, Black Hippy, which includes Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and ScHoolboy Q, finally reunited on stage during Kenny's set at The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert. The group originally disbanded back in February 2022, which was around the same time Kendrick left TDE.

Not long after Jay Rock and Kendrick finished performing King's Dead, Ab-Soul joined the duo on stage hyping up the crowd as Kenny performed Part 1 of his second diss track 6:16 in LA.

The track ends with all three rappers embracing before Kendrick hints at ScHoolboy Q's upcoming appearance by suggesting the Black Hippy reunion isn't complete yet. Almost immediately, Q rises from below the stage to deliver an amped-up live performance of Collared Greens and THat Part.

9) Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre perform 'Still D.R.E'

As Kendrick Lamar ended his performance of his No.1 hit with Metro Boomin and Future titled Like That, he took a moment to address the crowd where he stated:

"It's only right we have each side of this motherf--king city showing their true gifts to the world you know. I also said earlier that it's only right if we start from day one you know."

Dr. Dre enters the stage as the beat drops for his hit record Still D.R.E (Feat. Snoop Dogg). The Compton icons perform the track together, with K-Dot rapping Snoop's verse.

Once the song ends, Dre speaks to the crowd thanking them for showing up to the concert and highlighting his love for performing in his home state. Kendrick then hypes the crowd up before live performing 2Pac's California Love.

As Dre begins to walk off stage, Kenny asks him if there is anything else he wants to say before he leaves. The Grammy-winning producer then whispers the intro to Not Like Us, before the beat drops and Kendrick starts performing his hit diss track.

10) "O-V-Ho" chants echo across the Kia Forum

Expand Tweet

After performing Not Like Us twice Kendrick pauses as the Kia Forum erupts with the audience chanting "O-V-Ho," a play on Drake's record label OVO that Kenny references on the diss track.

Kendrick Lamar then performed the complete diss track three more times before closing out his Ken & Friends concert with a heartfelt speech where he expressed that the reason for the Juneteenth show was to unite West Coast Hip Hop and Culture.

"This ain't got nothing to do with no song, at this point, ain't got nothing to do with no back and forth records. It got everything to do with this moment right here, that's what this is about to bring all of us [together]" - Kendrick Lamar stated at the end of his performance.

Kendrick Lamar is still trending on Twitter, two days later, with over 650,000 posts referencing his Juneteenth Ken & Friends concert.