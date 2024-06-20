"Gotta be the best live event I've ever watched": Fans react to Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert

Kendrick Lamar is currently trending over last night's The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and presented by pgLand and Free Lunch. The show was also live-streamed to audiences at home via Amazon Prime Video as well as Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

From consecutively performing his chart-topping diss track, Not Like Us, five times to vibing to 2pac's California Love, Kendrick showed up for Compton during his set. Attendees were also greeted with performances from a lineup of West Coast artists, opening for K-Dot, like YG, Tyler The Creator, DJ Mustard, Roddy Ricch, ScHoolboy Q, and more.

Kendrick Lamar's The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert lasted almost four hours, with Kenny taking over the final set and performing a string of songs across his discography. He also performed the following diss tracks (in order) from his 2024 rap beef with Drake:

Euphoria

6:16 In La

Like That

Not Like Us

The internet has witnessed largely positive reactions to clips that surfaced from Kenny's concert and live stream, with users taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinion of The Pop Out – Ken & Friends concert. One user tweeted how this concert was the "best live event" they had witnessed.

Similar reactions followed from fans and users alike, who commented under posts from news media outlets covering the event. The internet shared their excitement over Kendrick Lamar seemingly uniting the West Coast with a single night's performance, referring to the concert as "Iconic" and "Legendary".

"THIS WAS THE MOST LEGENDARY NIGHT FOR HIP-HOP THIS WAS HISTORY" - Said one user.

"This is so incredible!!! Kendrick is uniting everyone and reviving hip hop, that's historically a king s--t!" - Said an excited fan.

Fans also showed their appreciation over Kendrick shouting out Kobe Bryant, Nipsey Hustle, and 2Pac during his performance, when he showed them love and highlighted how the West Coast hasn't "been the same" since they passed.

"Really enjoyed this. It's what it means to be for the culture. He really is the good kid. He tries to live up to the expectations people project onto him (crown is heavy/not your saviour). Loved the shout outs to the legends. I feel he takes his artistry & it's impact seriously." - Said one fan.

"The Mamba, Nipsey and Kdot are loved in LA and always will be!!" - Said another.

Drake fans were quick to defend the OVO CEO online after Kendrick Lamar appeared to take further shots at the rapper by switching up lines in his performance that suggest if Drizzy returns ownership of Tupac's ring, he might give him a "little respect".

"Kendrick still trying to milk this beef for [attention] like just enjoy ur show little man" - Said one Drake fan.

"At this point it’s just old now. Drake already accepted defeat yet this guy is still trying to revive it. The beef was the biggest spotlight he’s had his whole career" - Said another critic.

Kendrick Lamar delivers a heartfelt speech to his fans and the West Coast

After performing Not Like Us four times in a row, Kendrick Lamar gathered everyone on stage to click a group picture. He highlights how this moment is special since everyone came together to celebrate West Coast culture.

He explains how, regardless of the sets being repped on stage, people from "every side of LA" united to show love and respect for one another. He also appreciates all the artists that came out to perform for "The Pop Out – Ken & Friends" concert.

"We lost a lot of homies to this music s--t. A lot of homies to this street s--t, and for all of us to be on the stage together, Unity from each side of La. Crips, Bloods, power rules. This is special man. We put this together just for y'all... rehearsals, showing love and respecting each other" - Kendrick Lamar continued.

He concludes his speech by addressing his beef with Drake, where he states that "The Pop Out – Ken & Friends" concert had nothing to do with their back-and-forth rivalry; instead, the show's main purpose was to unite the West Coast.

"This ain't got nothing to do with no song, at this point, ain't got nothing to do with no back and forth records. It got everything to do with this moment right here, that's what this is about to bring all of us [together]" - Kendrick Lamar concludes his appreciation speech at the 'The Pop Out – Ken & Friends' concert.

Kendrick Lamar then asks to click another group picture, asking everyone to shout out "One West," before playing Not Like Us for a fifth and final time with everybody on stage.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us has sold over 2 million copies since its release on May 4, and is currently sitting at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot 100 charts.